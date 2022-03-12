Michael Perry: True friends hold us accountable 'til death do us part

Sat down with a good old friend the other day. Met for breakfast. Ate crispy buttered hash browns without regard for fitness or pants.

Time is closing in on the two of us, but then it always has been. My friend is living with two medical conditions, both of them slow-motion terminal. Three conditions, if you count this mortal life itself. We’re all afflicted with that one.

How good it is to have a friend like my friend, who is my elder and my better, and me the better for it. For going on 30 years now I’ve been allowed his presence and counsel. We have long held a pact that whichever one of us goes first the other will reassure the survivors that we enjoyed a far fuller life than earned or expected.

Despite all actuarial factors, I know better than to assume I will be the one delivering that speech, but thanks to the calm presence of my friend all these years I am untroubled by either possibility.

There is a metaphor to be had about the song sung by the bird in hand as opposed to some theoretical dove. Perhaps after hauling out the garbage I’ll work on that. I will require the assistance of poets, some of whom are dead but living over there on my bookshelf.

Among other things, my friend is countering his illnesses with medicine, a cane, and some tai chi. He is by no means resigned; nor is he casting things in terms of a fight or a battle.

He is certainly equipped: There was a time in his life long before I met him when he was paid to rid questionable venues of questionable characters (let’s cut to the chase and alliterate: bouncer in a biker bar), but this too was part of his journey to gentleness.

Back then he was a mountain of a man. In time his heart grew to match his stature. I view his present person through a frame that includes all of these things. The full measure of the man, against which I might — must — measure myself.

These days my friend and I don’t tell each other a lot that’s new. We mostly polish our theories and dust off our stories. It was good to hunker over a big breakfast. Eat like we were lumberjacks. Have beans and eggs, the most basic food, the seed and the egg quite literally sources of life on or off the plate.

You can’t eat poetry but you may consider it nutrition.

The day prior I had been impatient with my wife, a sin of commission and humbling to boot, as she exercises patience with me to an exceeding extent. How often I look in the mirror and see a fool. How grateful I am for my friend — my long-married friend — to whom I can confess over a second coffee.

Who will hold me to account while holding me in his heart, ever-swelling in ratio to his body? A friend who provides me no excuse but allows me the moment, then sends me back to do better.

