Michael Perry: Today's word is 'amplify'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is the lamest disclaimer, but sadly more relevant than ever: I hack these things out roughly a week before they go to print and public. Today, I feel the keystrokes go stale even as I strike them. What can I say that will be relevant, will be of any use, that will not insult your intelligence by the time you read it? That will sway anyone not already set?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Two days ago one of my cousins — not one given to social media — posted the Dante Alighieri quote “The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.” You wouldn’t know it seeing him walking down the street or in his office chair at the computer or having me do the driving after a couple craft beers for him and a Coke for me, but he is a seasoned veteran of war, and by “seasoned” I mean combat medals and don’t ask, and I can’t imagine what he thinks when he sees some dough-ball wannabe cosplaying dress-up soldier. But I know when we talked after I read his Dante quote and called, he had just finished cradling his weeping daughter at bedtime. The little girl and I share a matrilineage but not skin tone, and she had been watching the news.