Michael Perry: Time traveling around the kitchen table

For the first time in seven years, there are no teenagers in the house. The elder child just turned 20, and the youngest is pre-teen for a few more weeks. I find myself wanting to stand athwart time and holler whoa.
All these years as a party of four, and last night it was just the three of us driving home from the regularly unscheduled Sunday night popcorn dinner get-together up north at the family farm. It was one of those visits that highlight the passage of time — my parents nearing their 80s, my elder child away at college, the bulk of the tales shared around the room having taken place four or five decades in the past — and yet as I sat at the kitchen table of the home I was raised in I still felt the space like it was me — rather than my daughter — who was 12.
You have free articles remaining.
One of my ongoing latent hobbies is time travel. I haven’t figured out how to actually physically manifest anywhere than right here in the lumpy moment, but I enjoy circumstances or stimuli that transport the well-worn me back to the fresh-faced me, if only in my mind. I recently caught a whiff of sage and suddenly I was 18, tanned and trim, and halfway through a day’s work on the Wyoming prairie that would leave me solidly worn out and solidly satisfied in a way I often still seek. That memory led to the squeak of the linoleum in the cookhouse where all the hands gathered for breakfast, which reminded me of the tureens of scrambled eggs and the first time I followed the example of my boss and slathered them with picante sauce — pretty big stuff for a Wisconsin boy who up ‘til then had run pretty much mild cheddar. From there my mind drifted into how my feet thudded as I left the cookhouse and crossed the wooden bridge toward the horse barn, where a telephone mounted to a post was made available to the hands who might have wanted to call their parents or a sweetheart on a Sunday, the long-distance charges neatly deducted from your monthly paycheck.
You take a mind-trip like that, it’s a little jarring to hear a ping on the phone and remember you forgot to renew the license plate on the family minivan. In fact, time travel is a tricky business. Too much dwelling in the past, too many times the same story retold, and you’re just mooning, mourning and moping around about the state of things these days. At one point during all the storytelling I looked over at the child on the cusp of her teens, just sitting there. She has reached the age where she is regularly impatient with the oldsters. I wondered how bored she must be with our rehashed memories.
Then on the road home, without prompting, a voice arose from the darkness in the back of the van. “I love to listen while you all talk about growing up. It helps me understand what it was like. And it’s fun to know how you were when you were young.”
Tell your stories. Youth is bound to leave us behind, but so it is they carry us along. There is something in my eye.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.