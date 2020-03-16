Michael Perry: Time traveling around the kitchen table

All these years as a party of four, and last night it was just the three of us driving home from the regularly unscheduled Sunday night popcorn dinner get-together up north at the family farm. It was one of those visits that highlight the passage of time — my parents nearing their 80s, my elder child away at college, the bulk of the tales shared around the room having taken place four or five decades in the past — and yet as I sat at the kitchen table of the home I was raised in I still felt the space like it was me — rather than my daughter — who was 12.

One of my ongoing latent hobbies is time travel. I haven’t figured out how to actually physically manifest anywhere than right here in the lumpy moment, but I enjoy circumstances or stimuli that transport the well-worn me back to the fresh-faced me, if only in my mind. I recently caught a whiff of sage and suddenly I was 18, tanned and trim, and halfway through a day’s work on the Wyoming prairie that would leave me solidly worn out and solidly satisfied in a way I often still seek. That memory led to the squeak of the linoleum in the cookhouse where all the hands gathered for breakfast, which reminded me of the tureens of scrambled eggs and the first time I followed the example of my boss and slathered them with picante sauce — pretty big stuff for a Wisconsin boy who up ‘til then had run pretty much mild cheddar. From there my mind drifted into how my feet thudded as I left the cookhouse and crossed the wooden bridge toward the horse barn, where a telephone mounted to a post was made available to the hands who might have wanted to call their parents or a sweetheart on a Sunday, the long-distance charges neatly deducted from your monthly paycheck.