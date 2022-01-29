Michael Perry: Thumb your nose at the universe and you'll get socked

To remind us we are mortal, the universe draws on an infinity of means. For instance, today I sprained my thumb while removing my sock.

The key here might be to do a little more yoga, and a little less trying to hook loose a tube sock while pogoing one-legged around the bedroom, but it’s too late for that. Instead I wiggled the thumb around to make sure it still worked, then made off for the shower, another setting where mortality presents itself in the form of the unforgiving mirror, naked contemplation and hair products you’ll never use again.

I was unsocked and showering because I’d just finished one of my patented low-dollar workouts, lifting rusty secondhand weights in an unheated granary and galumphing up and down a snowy hill in chore clothes. This is all part of my ongoing pursuit of excellence.

Sadly, when I posted a video of my efforts on a popular social media platform the comments ranged from “This is scary!” to “you sound like my old washing machine.” This too was the universe communicating, specifically cautioning me that my dreams of becoming a fitness influencer reside in a state of perpetual deferment and no filter will be sufficient. I’m lucky there is no footage of me trying to get that sock off, single-legging it like some beefy featherless flamingo fighting an inner ear disturbance.

The thumb should be fine, as here I am popping the space bar without impediment. There is some residual soreness coupled with the occasional click but so it is with all sorts of our bits as time does its own galumphing. I focus instead on wondering just how many more years I’ll be able to hop around yanking my socks off.

Possibly related, my wife just popped in to ask when my life insurance expires. Ostensibly this inquiry came up in the process of paying bills, but I couldn’t help thinking she heard the one-legged thudding from the bedroom and was doing due diligence. I would never begrudge her the cash — no one has invested in me more than she, plus who can predict all pending maintenance expenses — but am nonetheless striving to extend my expiration date beyond that of the policy. Thus I go heffalumping up hills.

My wife departs and my younger daughter approaches, seeking guidance on a middle school social matter. This too is a mortality nudge as I am 57 and she is 14 and me dispensing counsel drawn from my equivalent school days is akin to Alexander Graham Bell redesigning the iPhone.

Nonetheless I listened (the listening is often more important than the advising) then offered more love and compassion than answers. I solved pretty much nothing, lowered her expectations where appropriate (sometimes cheerleading isn’t the answer, and trudging is), and did my best to reassure.

The universe is not your responsibility, I said.

She listened through tears and then a smile, never suspecting that the wise man’s thumb hurt, or why.

