Michael Perry: This war ends with ... tubers

There is an irony here, in that you can tell from 40 paces that I don’t really need any more potatoes. But a potato is not just a potato. We grow red ones and brown ones and yellow ones and fat ones and skinny ones, and who can imagine stew without them? Or to be cheated of the steam that escapes when you slit the skin and scrunch the baker to receive the sour cream or butter pat? Or the sizzle of them sliced thin and frying simply in the pan? What sad island is the roast without its potatoes tucked in all around?

So we’ll put the back of our necks in the sun and keep up the good fight. There are more of them than us, but here is my note of hope: Last year we fought the potato bug battle to what appeared to be a draw, at best. They devastated a third of our plants. Left the stems stripped and the leaves lacy. Even worse, the weeds got away from us and outgrew the potatoes. Come fall, we took out the forks and cardboard boxes, and then had to go for more boxes, and then even more, because despite it all the ground was studded with potatoes of every sort. Sometimes when things are bad you just stick with it because somewhere down in the dirt there is fruit.