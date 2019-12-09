I just spent a week working and performing with a fascinating batch of artists. Some from Paris and New York City, some from Eau Claire County, Wisconsin. Some famous, most not. It was an invigorating, challenging, uplifting and disorienting (in the best sense) experience. Now they have scattered around the world (I scattered as far as Chippewa County to eat deep-fried turkey), leaving their work to echo where it will.
The experience heightened my sense of appreciation when — while searching for a photo from the festival — I came across another image emailed to me a couple of weeks back. It was yours truly posed beside a man named George who — along with other members of his community — volunteers his time to study literacy with inmates at a county jail.
Several months earlier, George and his crew had invited me to share the privilege of meeting up and joining in for a session. I wedged the visit in during one of my unadorned minivan tours. This required a Rubik’s Cube-worth of coordination, but we found just enough time to divert and do it.
I’ve spoken in prisons and jails before, and my approach is to just show up and be who you are, a philosophy I also apply when speaking before high schoolers, as both audiences see through any false front at first glance.
My visit developed unexpected complexity when we rounded a corner a mere 300 yards from the jail only to see a large banner promoting the candidacy of a circuit court judge with the exact same name as I have. This turned out to be an icebreaker of sorts when one of the inmates led off the session by asking, if elected, would I reinstate their coffee privileges.
I rambled on about my background as a rural Wisconsinite and about writing as a form of self-employment not unlike logging, only I never have to change out the head gasket on a monstrous feller-buncher over deer hunting in order to beat the blizzard as my brother recently had to do. I didn’t try to be tough or cool. I can fake tough for just under 30 seconds and cool not at all. Instead, I shoot for a straightforward balance. Specifically, after casually dropping the term “feller-buncher” I referenced my amateur’s affection for modern dance. Some cultural signifiers come clad in tire chains, others in ballet slippers.
A few hours with George and the fellows inside, then it was time to go. There was a moment of unintended humor at the end when, without forethought, I said I had to hit the road, “And I know you guys have other things to do.”
Everyone just stared at me, then busted out laughing.
Now, in the wake of a week of bright lights and microphones and flash and avant-garde and art oddities, it was nice to rediscover this photo of George and me, and remember all those like him, out there doing good where there is no spotlight. Doing good against all odds. Doing good even as so many are content to deceive or deride or derail. Sometimes it seems those losers are winning. And maybe they will. All the more reason to cherish the echoes left by George and his kind. And beyond cherishing, maybe add a little reverb of our own.