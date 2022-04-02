Michael Perry: There's nothing wrong with flashing teen angst and a perfect smile

After reassuring myself that I remain a Roughneck Bohemian Alternative Artist Type, I parked the minivan and sipped a complimentary Keurig Starbucks while watching the orthodontist’s assistant adjust my daughter’s braces.

I failed to envision this scene back in the day when I was angsting aloud at open mic poetry readings down at the student union along with all the other societal outliers, nursing our tattered notebooks and curly copies of “On The Road.”

They say children are our future, and I never saw mine coming. My children, or my future. More specifically, it all converging at orthodontia.

When we took my elder daughter to this same orthodontist seven years ago, he and his wife were operating out of a strip mall. Now they’ve moved to fresh and spacious new headquarters featuring a fireplace and coffee lounge.

Everyone wears matching outfits, the rinsing station mirrors are backlit, and a custom logo adorns the wallpaper. Perhaps I could have ordered sushi.

If this fresh-painted temple to tooth tinsel is any indication, the business plan is panning out. I like to think we did our part. The checkbook will testify.

I didn’t begrudge the orthodontists their fee when they occupied humbler digs, and I don’t begrudge them their success now. We’re back because they did a good job for our first child. Also for the cash discount, upon which we have twice pounced. This is as much evidence of privilege as it is of frugality.

That said, I made sure to savor that complimentary K-cup. Never in my life have I paid so much for a coffee.

Unexpected are the ways in which our children warm our hearts. My younger has done so by allowing the orthodontist to correct a significant malocclusion and even straighten her beloved snaggled canines in the process, but insisting he preserve the diastema — a gap between her upper incisors — that she shares with dear old dad.

Her space will be narrower and better aligned, but today she quite happily announced she can spit through it. You can imagine my pride. Another dream made manifest.

Back in the minivan, we headed for home. Streets and stoplights became a county road, then our frost-heaved dead-end driveway.

We live in an old house with a piece of tin atop the laundry room to keep the spring rains out. But we can also budget for braces.

And all the way home my teenager talked to me. Eye contact, jokes, the whole deal. There are so many ways to count our riches. I have plenty aplenty.

Decades have passed since I last signed up on the list to read poems into an open microphone. And honestly, those poems weren’t built to last. Back in the day we said it was better to burn out than fade away. But that’s a false and overdramatic binary.

You can straighten your teeth and still leave a space to spit.

Our next orthodontist visit is scheduled eight weeks from now. I’ll enjoy that coffee.

