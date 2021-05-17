Michael Perry: There's a light at the end of the electrical grid

The local electric cooperative did us a big favor this week, removing the overhead lines that run from our house down through a steep wooded ravine and replacing them with buried cables. I doubt it was the biggest project of their year, but it was big to us, and we sure appreciate it.

I don’t know what the cooperative records would show, but on average over the 14 years we’ve lived here it seems the power has gone out a couple times each of those years, and more often than not the trouble can be traced to the lines running that ravine. A branch separates from a storm-whipped tree, and off go the lights.

When you plug in the toaster at our house you are tapping the terminal end of the line, juice-wise. There are no other homes down hooked in beyond ours. That meant whenever the power did go out, we had to call, because it could be just us. I always feel bad calling because I assume the crews are already being bombarded and we know they’ll get to us as soon as they can, but if it’s just us in the dark, how will they know?

Just now as I’m writing this I realize it’s no longer 1969 and the co-op probably knows the power is off before we touch the phone.