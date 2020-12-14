Michael Perry: There are few things more humbling than writing a new song

Humility can be cultivated or imposed. Today we will speak of the latter.
I have long said I prefer to run close to the dirt as eventually we all fall, and why not lessen the drop? This requires humility in word, action, and comportment — not necessarily the most popular move in this the age of self-promoting go-getters.
At this juncture it is fair to point out I have more than one social media account set up for the sole purpose of self-promotional go-getting. It is also fair to observe that he who writes of humility and submits that writing for publication is at some level sending mixed messages.
So much for cultivation. Let us switch to imposition. To humility served right to your face. Spoon-fed if you’re fortunate, but sometimes by the shovelful. And delivered — as with the two anecdotes to follow — in the form of friendly fire.
As it happens, both incidents involve music. My music. The music I humbly compose and humbly play and less-than-humbly self-promote. One needs to feed the band.
The band in question comprises true professionals save one: Me. The other members have long honed their craft. I am a late-arriving four-chord clammer. Everyone in the ensemble (including me) acknowledges that I have every honest reason to remain humble about my musicianship.
Never was this more succinctly put than during preparations for our final pre-pandemic show: While sorting out the stage plot and plug-ins, a new sound tech not familiar with my skills asked my pal and band director Evan, “Does Mike play guitar?”
Without hesitation and within earshot, Evan replied, “Mike has a guitar …”
As he spoke the words his face was lit with evil delight. There were guffaws all around.
Fast forward to last night. I’ve composed a new song. The band and I have recorded it, a videographer and I have shot a video to accompany it, and I am reviewing the work on our living room flat screen. My wife and younger daughter have joined me.
I turn the volume up and we are halfway through the second pass when there comes a thudding in the hallway from above, and shortly my elder daughter emerges at the base of the stairs with a look like the soup is off and says, “What is this heinous music you’re playing?”
The duality of parenting imbues us with the ability to love the child who so humbles us; it also imbues us with the ability to flip the script in an instant. Rather than flop to frown or purse in a pout, my face lit up, mirroring my pal Evan’s evil delight, because in the split-second instant after her question hung in the air and before she realized who was singing, I realized I was going to be able to hang this one over her head in perpetuity.
“It’s my new song,” I said.
Reader, she hit reverse so fast it stripped her gears and she just spun. We laughed and laughed. The three of us, and then the four of us. Humility imposed, joy manifested.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.
