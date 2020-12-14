Michael Perry: There are few things more humbling than writing a new song

Never was this more succinctly put than during preparations for our final pre-pandemic show: While sorting out the stage plot and plug-ins, a new sound tech not familiar with my skills asked my pal and band director Evan, “Does Mike play guitar?”

Without hesitation and within earshot, Evan replied, “Mike has a guitar …”

As he spoke the words his face was lit with evil delight. There were guffaws all around.

Fast forward to last night. I’ve composed a new song. The band and I have recorded it, a videographer and I have shot a video to accompany it, and I am reviewing the work on our living room flat screen. My wife and younger daughter have joined me.

I turn the volume up and we are halfway through the second pass when there comes a thudding in the hallway from above, and shortly my elder daughter emerges at the base of the stairs with a look like the soup is off and says, “What is this heinous music you’re playing?”