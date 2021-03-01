Michael Perry: The strong may survive, but the antifragile may miss out on the sublime

I thought of that when I typed the words “This is not all bad.” Among the chief reveals over the course of the recent past has been light regard for the fragile among us.

With deference in place I continue to study up on antifragility. In part to validate my own amateur theories, and in part to see if I can glean anything that will make me more a help and less a load for myself and others.

By way of asterisk, let me say “study up” translates to “read five pages and get some sleep.” It’s usually late by the time I crack the book, which is as thick as the print is small. And Taleb sometimes writes as if he thinks I’m smarter than I am. Go figure.

Early this winter I went to fetch firewood and found myself stalled between the house and the barn, studying a series of oddly repetitive patterns in the snow.

On closer examination they proved to be composed of small boot prints, many of which were interconnected by arcing sweeps and swoops traced through the flakes.

Then I remembered. Earlier that day I looked out my window in the little room over the garage to see my daughter, twirling through the yard, reenacting the intricate dances of her beloved K-Pop.

I want to be antifragile. I also never wish to discount the beauty of fragility as it relates to the ephemeral, and how it might lift our hearts, in this case through the remnant choreography of a child dancing in the great wide open.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.