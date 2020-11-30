Michael Perry: The sights and sounds of deer season, sans a successful shot

Down in the valley I hear the end of day unfold from a distance.

The rooster is crowing. He needn’t, as he has crowed the sun up and now nearly down to the horizon, but then anyone who has ever owned or lived in proximity to one knows a rooster crowing at dawn is but warming up for a series of daylong self-congratulatory hoots and we aren’t even addressing clear nights with a full moon.

Rooster does as roosters do, but a more rhythmic sound is also echoing from the hills above me: the chunk-clunk of firewood hitting the bottom of a cart. That means my younger daughter is doing at least one of her chores.

Soon the percussion is joined by melody. I can’t make out words but it is her voice, pealing out in song. This does not mean she is happy doing the chore, but that she has learned to pass the time while doing the chore.

Three days now I have been up before first light to sit in the woods, not that you’d know it to check my freezer.

I have spent an hour watching a great gray owl with its head on a swivel scanning the swamp grass for rodents. I have watched a weasel flowing bright white over deadfalls and brown leaves. I have listened to crows rattle and caw.

I have not taken a deer.