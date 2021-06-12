Michael Perry: The rules for waving at other drivers on those old town roads

A city reader submitted the following correspondence regarding rural driving etiquette:
“One of the country practices that I’m still trying to figure out is how and when or if to acknowledge the driver in the vehicle that passes us going the other way. I’ve noticed that some oncoming drivers will acknowledge us or our car with a wave or lifting one finger or two fingers off the steering wheel. Some drivers don’t do that. Because I like receiving that friendly acknowledgement I have started doing that when I’m the driver.
“Even though I don’t live in the country, is it acceptable — or at least not an affront to the other driver — for me to wave, or raise one or two fingers? Assuming that it is acceptable, should I acknowledge every car we pass? If not every car how do I know or decide which one(s) to acknowledge? When an oncoming driver waves/acknowledges first should I respond in kind?”
Last question first: Yes. If someone waves at you, wave back. An unacknowledged wave sows the seeds of social distrust.
Also, if like me you are a rolling ball of latent guilt and look up to see someone waving just as you meet and before you can wave back, you will spend the next three miles fighting the urge to whip a U-ey, chase them down, and flail the air like you’re trying to attract the attention of a Coast Guard chopper — all so they don’t think you’re “a stuck-up.”
Should you wave at every car you pass? On a country road, yes. You are excused once you hit the highway, a roundabout, or oncoming traffic averages more than two vehicles per minute. Tractors? You always wave at tractors.
My daughters (possibly while rolling their eyes) will tell you I wave at every person we meet between our farm and their school drop-off. There is a reason for this. I had begun to notice that even the country drivers are in a rush or crossing the centerline while checking their meme stocks or scrolling their favorite anger-feed.
For quite a while I gave up on waving. Then one morning as I drove them to school my daughters were discussing differences and yard signs and I decided it was time to bring back the wave. If it makes me look like a rube, so be it. If I am ignored, fine. But more often than not I get a wave back. It is my naïve hope that what we are doing here is acknowledging each other as humans.
And so we come to the wave itself. Mainly, be subtle. Don’t go at it like you’re scrubbing the windshield, lest they think you need 911 or a wasp popped out of your defroster.
I go with the single index finger raised lazily from the steering wheel, two fingers if I’m feeling heartier. You can raise your whole hand if you wish, or do the seed-corn-cap brim-brush salute, but depending on traffic that gets to be a lot of work.
We familiar knuckleheads sometimes like to greet each other with aggressive finger-pointing. To the untrained eye this can appear accusatory; in fact it’s jocose sign language for, “Ha-Ha! We are playing hooky!”
If you meet my Dad in his beat-up wood hauler he will flash a “V for Victory” sign, although I assume everyone just figures it’s a peace sign, and in truth he is far more a peace guy than a victory guy. And in that very spirit may we forever wave.
