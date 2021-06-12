Michael Perry: The rules for waving at other drivers on those old town roads

Should you wave at every car you pass? On a country road, yes. You are excused once you hit the highway, a roundabout, or oncoming traffic averages more than two vehicles per minute. Tractors? You always wave at tractors.

My daughters (possibly while rolling their eyes) will tell you I wave at every person we meet between our farm and their school drop-off. There is a reason for this. I had begun to notice that even the country drivers are in a rush or crossing the centerline while checking their meme stocks or scrolling their favorite anger-feed.

For quite a while I gave up on waving. Then one morning as I drove them to school my daughters were discussing differences and yard signs and I decided it was time to bring back the wave. If it makes me look like a rube, so be it. If I am ignored, fine. But more often than not I get a wave back. It is my naïve hope that what we are doing here is acknowledging each other as humans.

And so we come to the wave itself. Mainly, be subtle. Don’t go at it like you’re scrubbing the windshield, lest they think you need 911 or a wasp popped out of your defroster.