Michael Perry: The omens portend it's definitely spring again

For the past week a flock of a hundred or more robins has swept in from the sky to peck the heck out of our lawn and garden. Mostly they find snowflakes.

I assume they’re transitioning through their migratory spring rotation, and that we’re not the only ones they’re visiting in this manner, nor are they the only flock. We’ve hosted these fly-ins before, just not in these numbers.

Our orange cat, who normally goes into full stalk mode the very moment she hears a chirp or spies a beak, stepped out on the porch yesterday, reviewed the feathery fleet ranged across the acreage, ran a little kitty math, then turned and pawed to be let back in. The expression on her face was less fear than, “Seems like work, where’s the couch.”

This week has also been a windfest. Yesterday when I stepped out on the deck to fetch firewood and wound up clapping my cap and tilting into the nonstop blow, it was easy to imagine myself a fisherman at the bow of a trawler, oilskins snapping as I leaned into some salty gale.

Beneath my flatfooted Midwestern stoicism boils a Type A imagination. One returns to start the fire with crumpled pages of the daily shopper, the family having no idea you’ve been out there risking your life on stormy seas.

On the way to drop our younger daughter off at school I noticed that neighbor Marty’s mailbox had been blown right off its post and neighbor Ginny’s recycling bin was sledding back up her driveway on its own.

After the school drop I spotted neighbor Denny in his garage and we hadn’t talked in a while so I swung in to tell him he might want to put some rocks in his boots lest I have to fetch him from the back 40.

He in turn told me ol’ so-and-so’s deer blind, the one over there off of County I, blew over and got all busted up.

With a twinkle in his eye Denny said, “I figure I’ll give him a call here later, tell him I’m building a deer blind and if he knows where I can get a good deal on some used parts.”

We guffawed, and it felt good. Few things lighten my heart while simultaneously rooting me boot-solid to my happy place than a goofball blue-collar har-de-har.

Back up the hill I stuck the van in the garage where it would be protected from falling limbs. As I rounded the corner of the house the robins rose in a hundred-bird flurry, flaring backward with the wind, then forming up to fight it and disappear over the ridge.

Hardly a murmuration of starlings, but uplifting nonetheless. A rapture of redbreasts, perhaps.

I expect they will return, or some of them, anyway.

As the bluster backs off and the snow stops pestering and the tulips poke through, they’ll break up their avian air force, pairing up to nest and live out their greener, softer days, calling their evening rain call, teaching their young ones to fly for the time everyone joins back up for the big push south come fall.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.