Michael Perry: The need for speed undulates over time like a country road

With all the clarity of 10 minutes ago I recall bringing my wrists, elbows and knees together, raising my rear out of the saddle, projecting my helmeted head well out over the handlebars, and following him into the first asphalt curve on the down-bound side of those Mississippi hills.

We wove the first few sweeps smoothly, but already he was pulling away. Air was coursing ever more loudly through my helmet, and I remember a guardrail as a silver blur just off my kneecap. I leaned harder into the turn and checked my speedometer.

57 miles an hour.

Nope.

Gently, gently I touched the brakes and pulled out of my aerodynamic crouch. Speed was gone now, well out of sight. I continued to feather the brakes, but even at a cautious touch I could smell scorch.

Eventually I emerged at the base of the hill, where Speed — just as he did at the crest of long climbs — was circling, waiting for me to rejoin him. Onward we pedaled.