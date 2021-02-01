Michael Perry: The good ol' days aren't what they used to be

The road to aging gracefully is filled with potholes, and many of those are filled with nostalgia.

For instance, this morning after chicken chores, as I leaned into the teeth of a deep-freeze breeze and my fingers went numb in the time it took to walk from the coop to the porch, I beheld a warm vision of Jerry Coubal spinning the cap off an insulated water jug.

I also had a vision of my mother, asking why I wasn’t wearing my mittens.

Jerry was the farmer down the road, and the water jug traveled in the twine box of his John Deere hay baler, behind which I spent many summer afternoons stacking. In that moment after pulling the pin on the loaded wagon and hitching up the empty, we’d gather up and drink.

I wrote about it once: “We’d set the cooler on the edge of the empty wagon, unspin the plastic top and turn it over to catch the water from the miniature spigot, then pass it around. I remember raising the water to my lips and seeing bits of chaff skating the surface tension of the water. Our neighbor Jerry would always swirl water in the cap after the last drink, then sling the water to the ground before screwing the cap back on. A little ceremony before we went back to work.”