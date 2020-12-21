Michael Perry: The dry ice warning from well-intentioned public servants

This week I was included in a group email passed down from a state government employee to a county-level employee and finally shared by a deputy in one of our local fire departments. Attached was a paper composed by the International Association of Fire Chiefs detailing the proper response to emergency incidents involving dry ice.
The paper was informative and straightforward, and the recommended field procedures equally so, but it was good to have a refresher. I read it beginning to end.
Bureaucratic overkill drives even the gentlest of us over the foaming edge. I myself may have just this week engaged in a parking lot rant borne of the imperfect intersection of government paperwork and technology ... thankfully I was locked inside my own van at the time.
It would be tempting to view updates on dry ice emergencies as an overwrought take on the mundane. Shoot, grandpa used to buy the stuff at Canadian gas stations and pack it around walleye filets in a Styrofoam cooler.
And yet my first thought at receiving the dry ice email was that it represented the responsible work of conscientious stewards of incremental civility, expressed in this instance through forward-looking concern for the safety of citizens and first responders.
When I heard news of the first vaccines being released against this pandemic, I knew some would need to be packed in dry ice; what I didn’t extrapolate was that this — as the IAFC alert put it — would result in “unprecedented creation, movement, and storage of these materials.”
In other words, we’re gonna fly, truck, and lift a lotta dry ice over the next many months.
Overwhelming odds are: it’ll go fine. Dry ice ain’t nuclear waste. But neither is it benign should a bunch of it spill and workers or rescuers come in contact with it, or should a container leak in a confined space where the off-gassing carbon dioxide displaces the oxygen. It didn’t hurt me to review standard operating procedures and be prepared should the call come in, and it was wise of these folks to put them on my radar.
The subject here isn’t centered on long-shot dry ice incidents. It’s about public servants who take their jobs seriously. Citizens who tend to the structure of society. Quiet people enacting civilized behavior in times of incivility. County clerks, election officials, the person trying to upgrade the frustrating website on a shoestring budget, good people doing their best within imperfect systems.
The last time I went to the much-maligned DMV I was given a number, served promptly, and the individual behind the counter not only processed my paperwork smoothly, she solved an unanticipated problem right there in the moment.
Your mileage may vary — mine has — but what I’m trying to do here is recognize the effort when the effort is sincere, and even more importantly, unheralded.
Lest I hector or come off as pious, I assure you I know what it is to “press” zero on my phone with enough vigor to snap my finger at the knuckle. To retrieve the crumpled tax form from across the room and smooth it on the desk. Just this month, on the fourth try at filling out my livestock premises registration form, I succumbed and left an ALL CAPS snark in the field that wouldn’t let me proceed unless I entered information that didn’t exist.
But I’m better now. If you’re out there doing your part to anticipate trouble so we can ignore it, if you’re daily sweeping pebbles from the collective path, if you’re quietly tending the foundation while so many yell from the rooftops, thank you.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.