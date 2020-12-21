Michael Perry: The dry ice warning from well-intentioned public servants

In other words, we’re gonna fly, truck, and lift a lotta dry ice over the next many months.

Overwhelming odds are: it’ll go fine. Dry ice ain’t nuclear waste. But neither is it benign should a bunch of it spill and workers or rescuers come in contact with it, or should a container leak in a confined space where the off-gassing carbon dioxide displaces the oxygen. It didn’t hurt me to review standard operating procedures and be prepared should the call come in, and it was wise of these folks to put them on my radar.

The subject here isn’t centered on long-shot dry ice incidents. It’s about public servants who take their jobs seriously. Citizens who tend to the structure of society. Quiet people enacting civilized behavior in times of incivility. County clerks, election officials, the person trying to upgrade the frustrating website on a shoestring budget, good people doing their best within imperfect systems.

The last time I went to the much-maligned DMV I was given a number, served promptly, and the individual behind the counter not only processed my paperwork smoothly, she solved an unanticipated problem right there in the moment.

Your mileage may vary — mine has — but what I’m trying to do here is recognize the effort when the effort is sincere, and even more importantly, unheralded.