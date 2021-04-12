Michael Perry: The calendar's sweet spot hits right between extremes

Comes that first day when you walk into the wind and it is not your adversary. No need to brace, to tense your cheeks against the chill, to yank the zipper pull chin-ward, to tug the cap tighter to your skull.
Today is the first day following winter when finally the air is warm enough that you can just wade in without so much as a windbreaker. No need to dip your toe, or lead with a scarved snoot.
You can brave the atmosphere without hugging yourself.
It’ll be a while yet before the wrens nest, and the buds have just begun to split, and the 10-day forecast is a deteriorating disappointment skewing toward hoodies and sweaters and umbrellas.
But today for the first time since sometime last autumn you could just step through the door without pausing to apply an extra layer, and this to those of us emerging from the season of bundling is an exquisite freedom.
When I was a kid at grade school recess we always marveled at how warm 10 degrees above zero felt after January as opposed to before January. The body adjusts, yes, but even more so the mind. And if 10 above feels warm in the new year, imagine how tropic the first gnat hatch, or the sound of flies buzzing at the screen.
At lunchtime I took a load of laundry to the deck and hung it, this too a first for the year. The wind was kicking up now, testing the clothespins, but rather than rushing like an icy rapids it flowed like soft surf.
With the exception of a single extended subzero stretch where I had to run a heavy-duty extension cord into the basement to keep the pipes from solidifying, we got off relatively lightly this winter. But the contrast is sufficient and it’s nice to be pleased by the weather. To feel it like a gift rather than a chore.
At this point in my life the turn in temperature is hardly a fresh experience, and yet it feels so, and if rediscovery feels like discovery, then you just go ahead and float on it.
We know better than to go all tank tops and flip-flops. There is still a mixed stack of split oak and box elder beside the woodstove, and a scuttle of kindling.
Tonight there is rain inbound. Already I have heard some thunder. This is fine, because the grass will spring up and the chickens will switch to grazing mode and we’ll get that magical week where the lawn looks full and green but the mower can stay stowed.
In fact, if the temperatures follow their predicted course, that grass will stay close to ground for an extra week.
For now we ignore the fact that the air conditioner will need to be lugged upstairs and stuck in the window. That there will be days so thick with heat we will retreat to our cubes of manufactured frigidity and strategically placed fans.
I can appreciate the clear-glass purity of 20 below. Likewise I don’t mind heat and humidity, because I remember 20 below.
But there is no sweet spot like that first day when the weather is not too cold, not too hot, but dead-on dialed-in Goldilocks perfect. When the air is fine and laundry luffs on the line.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.