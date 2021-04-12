Michael Perry: The calendar's sweet spot hits right between extremes

Comes that first day when you walk into the wind and it is not your adversary. No need to brace, to tense your cheeks against the chill, to yank the zipper pull chin-ward, to tug the cap tighter to your skull.

Today is the first day following winter when finally the air is warm enough that you can just wade in without so much as a windbreaker. No need to dip your toe, or lead with a scarved snoot.

You can brave the atmosphere without hugging yourself.

It’ll be a while yet before the wrens nest, and the buds have just begun to split, and the 10-day forecast is a deteriorating disappointment skewing toward hoodies and sweaters and umbrellas.

But today for the first time since sometime last autumn you could just step through the door without pausing to apply an extra layer, and this to those of us emerging from the season of bundling is an exquisite freedom.

When I was a kid at grade school recess we always marveled at how warm 10 degrees above zero felt after January as opposed to before January. The body adjusts, yes, but even more so the mind. And if 10 above feels warm in the new year, imagine how tropic the first gnat hatch, or the sound of flies buzzing at the screen.