Michael Perry: That time of year when a dripping faucet helps you sleep at night

How good it felt, then, to tuck that fresh insulation in and around the window frame and poke a little here and there in the cracks where the cool air was flowing in fast enough to ruffle my knuckle hair, then step back and look at the work well done. And how ironic then, when I went to fill the chicken water bucket in the laundry room the next day only to turn on the faucet and get … nothing.

Thirteen years without a freeze-up and then, within 24 hours of deploying a few ounces of prevention, up it froze. In all our years here we’ve had far deeper freezes and far longer freezes. I hustled downstairs dreading the sound of spraying water, but thankfully there was no burst, just ice cube blockage.

There followed some creative extension cord routing and space heater hang-and-aim rigging. I also plucked some of the fresh insulation from around the old pipes. What a relief then, an hour later, to hear water gushing from the faucet.

Apparently my insulation job rerouted some mini-jet stream that had been flowing harmlessly for years, somehow dropping the temperature where it had not been dropped before.