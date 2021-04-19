Michael Perry: That sinking feeling about cattle panels and theoretical beef

Yesterday my fitness routine included ripping and dragging cattle panels out of the underbrush in a cold rain.

There is a logger coming to trim the trees I let grow too big, too long, too close to our pole barn. If I don’t pull the panels they’ll be crushed. And if I cut those trees down myself, the pole barn will be crushed.

So there I was, damp, muddy and festooned with wet burdock burrs, hacking and yanking away. There was buckthorn to be bushwhacked and popple to be chain-sawed before I could even approach the panels. Then I had to cut the triple-twist wiring tying the panels to the posts, three twists per post. I twisted all that wire myself way back when and I am sad to say I did a fine job.

Many of the panels were braided with grapevine, some of which had grown thick as a garden hose. For those I used a lopper. Finally the bases of the panels were knitted to the earth by many year’s worth of weeds and vines and the earth itself, into which the panels had sunk. This is where the yanking came in.

If I never become a billionaire, I’m gonna blame these cattle panels. They represent what your corporate finance folks call a “sunk cost” — money that has already been spent and which cannot be recovered.