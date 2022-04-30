Michael Perry: Tale as old as time can start to get a bit winded

I had three ideas for today’s column and got a nice start on each before searching my old columns and discovering I’d already covered each idea previously, and in one case just a week or two ago.

The solution here is obvious, but I need and welcome the work.

Life is a circle, or so it said on a T-shirt I saw, but if you cut the circle too tight and serve up a samesies sandwich week after week, the audience will lose their appetite and start skipping lunch. “I think I’ve heard you tell that story before,” a man told me recently. “Only for twenty years,” I replied.

I just spent three days driving around Wisconsin in a van full of musicians. We have rolled up thousands of miles together, and in a couple of cases, done it over decades.

Upshot being I had to self-impose a rule and share it with the band, from veterans to newbies: If at any time I launch off into a well-polished anecdote, every member, no matter their tenure, is free and in fact encouraged to shut me down without apology. This saves me from retroactive embarrassment and them from flinging themselves out the cargo door.

To this end, in this the age of artificial intelligence and acquiescent surveillance, during this most recent trip it occurred to me that one might design a smart speaker designed to be placed in the midst of any group — a band trapped in a van, for instance — and before the speaker gets three sentences into the latest redundant tale, a disembodied dispassionate voice emanates from the speaker to interrupt in dulcet tones:

“Michael, please pause. Audience, Michael has previously shared this story with five of the six people present, thrice in one case, and for the fifth time in another. If you wish Michael to continue, say CONTINUE. If you wish Michael to kill this story immediately, say STOP. If you wish to discuss removing Michael from the equation completely, say REPRESENTATIVE.”

As with so many of my million-dollar ideas, I am currently soliciting funding, starting say, oh, a million minus the pocket change left over after we stopped at Culver’s, where it is only a rumor that the piano player stuffed his ears with cheese curds so he wouldn’t have to hear that story a sixth time.

In fact, it was the piano player who catalyzed this whole line of thinking. We were barely underway when I began regaling him with an event in which I’d recently been a participant. It involved helping some young folks with a high school robotics program. Thanks to a particularly dedicated volunteer, the event had exceeded expectations, and I was happily nattering on, detail upon detail, gesticulations, asides, the works.

The piano player let me ramble for a good mile-and-a-half. Then, when I paused to draw air, he fixed me with a gaze.

“You do remember I was there, right?”

On we drove. I had other stories. I saved them for the show.

