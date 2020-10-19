Michael Perry: Take a moment to breathe in the last gasps of 2020

The garden fences, stakes, posts, trellises, tomato frames and assorted hand implements are gathered up and stored for the winter.

We still have a few rich rows of kale and chard standing, and they must be good, because yesterday in the bright sunlight of midafternoon we had to chase a pair of deer off them.

We were going to plant the garlic last weekend, but the soil was straight dust and hard pack from the recent drought. So I unrolled all the soaker hoses I’d carefully stowed in the pole barn and softened up the patch overnight, only to have it rain the following morning despite what my phone told me (in my youth we relied on a weather app called The Old Norwegian Farmer Up The Road).

So now I get to re-roll a set of mud-caked hoses, but this is a small price to pay for garlic cloves the size of orange slices. To say nothing of the invigorating sight of those green spikes piercing the snow next spring.

Ah, but there is much to navigate between then and now. We are winding up a year of tumult and unease with no clear finish line.

Sometimes homilies won’t do and I am not going to cast current events as some metaphorical blessing when they have been quite the opposite experience for millions.