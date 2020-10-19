Michael Perry: Take a moment to breathe in the last gasps of 2020

For the past three days the wind has swept every loose object in the yard stage right as framed by the window of my little room above the garage.
Empty feed bags, cardboard boxes left over from the final potato dig, an empty five-gallon bucket, a blue tarp plastered against the frost-scorched peonies at the base of the flagpole. Even the chickens huddle up, pressed against the weedy tree line like a flock of feathered tumbleweeds.
I am aware of the privilege inherent in staring out my own window.
This has not been an easy stretch, but I know better than to complain when I can just slide a sash up to sniff a fresh-blown gust, or better yet, step outside into a situation of social distancing best expressed in terms of acres.
I just got off the phone with a family member about to report to a job in health care, where she will serve in a setting far less benign than it once was.
Now when I step out the door into the pushy air and listen to it heave and sigh and surge through the needles of the bordering Norway pines, or hiss through the whippier stripped maple standing solo between me and the house, I salute the wind for what it is: a purification.
Despite the loose items cited above, we’re in pretty good shape, fall cleaning-wise.
The garden fences, stakes, posts, trellises, tomato frames and assorted hand implements are gathered up and stored for the winter.
We still have a few rich rows of kale and chard standing, and they must be good, because yesterday in the bright sunlight of midafternoon we had to chase a pair of deer off them.
We were going to plant the garlic last weekend, but the soil was straight dust and hard pack from the recent drought. So I unrolled all the soaker hoses I’d carefully stowed in the pole barn and softened up the patch overnight, only to have it rain the following morning despite what my phone told me (in my youth we relied on a weather app called The Old Norwegian Farmer Up The Road).
So now I get to re-roll a set of mud-caked hoses, but this is a small price to pay for garlic cloves the size of orange slices. To say nothing of the invigorating sight of those green spikes piercing the snow next spring.
Ah, but there is much to navigate between then and now. We are winding up a year of tumult and unease with no clear finish line.
Sometimes homilies won’t do and I am not going to cast current events as some metaphorical blessing when they have been quite the opposite experience for millions.
There is a rattle in the air, the leaves doing their scatter-dance across the driveway, the last moment of freedom for a leaf, the one chance to make a break for it before stopping and settling to wait for decay.
Or maybe, just maybe, there comes a wind of change, a fresh puff that puts them once more to wing, back toward the tree from which they fell.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!