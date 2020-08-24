Michael Perry: Summer vacation during a pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A few years have passed since I last tent camped, and the irony struck me at dawn: While I have never been more well-padded, I have never felt the earth more sharply. Put in terms of inverse proportion, apparently as I get softer the ground gets harder.

I am typing on deadline at a streamside picnic table in Montana. The tent is folded, the van packed, and Beartooth Pass awaits. When we departed on this trip, we stopped to check in with our neighbor Denny down the hill, and he said he got started on the Beartooth once but had to turn around and go back, which is to say, hills are relative. Denny’s not a timid man, so I’m a little nervous about the itinerary. I claim no victory before its time, and we are furthermore driving a big honking van.

I don’t want to turn this into the prose version of trapping you with our family vacation photos, so I’ll keep the observations random. It is a distinct time to travel. The open road feels more freeing than ever, but at each refueling stop we put on our masks and feel a bond with anyone similarly attired, and slightly foolish in the face of the others. So it goes. We are traveling in a family pod of four and hiking outdoors so in the main, mask tensions are low.