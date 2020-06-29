Michael Perry: Still working on the comeback

We live in a time of reckoning, although the very act of typing those words compels me to examine my definition of “we.” For so many, the news is old news. It is bemusing to catch myself declaring I am “tired” of this or that inconvenience when that inconvenience can be measured in months. For how many of my neighbors is “inconvenience” measured over a lifetime? Or generations?
The first half of this year has refreshed my gratitude for the three other people who share a roof with me. Their very presence drives me to address responsibilities beyond egocentric musing while my coffee goes cold. Whether it is walking witness in the streets or buckling down and doing the paperwork necessary to navigate a new financial paradigm related to health insurance and the electric bill, they drive me to do better. In return I work hard and — I mention it a lot, but it’s in the job description — make dad jokes. Reviews are mixed.
My family — the presence of my family — forces me off wishy-washy. In my bachelor days I could dip, dive, and hide. Not so now, especially when one of my children is an adult and the other a teen. I can’t just hide in the weeds, I have to answer questions, engage in vetoes and ratifications, and — toughest of all — mediate between our cocoon and festering reality. For instance, we have regular family meetings to revisit policy and procedure as it relates to a certain dread virus. We read up, we discuss, and then we do the best we can.
I admit I have slipped into preacher mode on the topic a time or two. Specifically if I am going to deride experts, if I am moved to hoot at a headline, it seems incumbent upon me to first read all the way down into the fine print, down there where the experts tell us right up front this isn’t easy, this isn’t certain, further work is required and in process. If you want certainty, I say drop a big rock on your little toe. Perhaps one day we will all sneeze freely again, but for now I’m gonna go with uncertainty over ego. I wear a mask to the farm store because barring fresh developments it seems at the very least neighborly.
On a lighter front, the chronologic arrangement of my family compels me to remain conversant on everything from contemporary dating trends, Kool-Aid hair dye, and K-pop. If Dad does nothing but read Voltaire and try to bend the arc of time with a typewriter, he may miss the worldwide release of the latest Black Pink single and the beans will not be weeded.
I’ve been doing this long enough to know when I’m not operating smoothly. When my thoughts are disjointed. When a column is less roller-coaster than bumper car. When the central theme tracks like a clown riding a pogo stick home after the tavern closes. Regarding this column specifically, I admit we have arrived at the penultimate paragraph in the manner of a Plinko disc on The Price is Right.
There is no ribbon sufficient to put a ribbon on this, so howsabout a pastoral reflection? I had the profound privilege of finishing this column at dusk on the brow of a hill as the sun went down. Literal peace. Right at the end a pileated woodpecker dipped past, backlit and prehistoric in profile. Just as he dipped from sight and into the trees, he canted his head my way, and speaking very clearly, said, “You people are idiots.”
I was still working on a comeback when the stars came out.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.
