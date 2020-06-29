Michael Perry: Still working on the comeback

I admit I have slipped into preacher mode on the topic a time or two. Specifically if I am going to deride experts, if I am moved to hoot at a headline, it seems incumbent upon me to first read all the way down into the fine print, down there where the experts tell us right up front this isn’t easy, this isn’t certain, further work is required and in process. If you want certainty, I say drop a big rock on your little toe. Perhaps one day we will all sneeze freely again, but for now I’m gonna go with uncertainty over ego. I wear a mask to the farm store because barring fresh developments it seems at the very least neighborly.

On a lighter front, the chronologic arrangement of my family compels me to remain conversant on everything from contemporary dating trends, Kool-Aid hair dye, and K-pop. If Dad does nothing but read Voltaire and try to bend the arc of time with a typewriter, he may miss the worldwide release of the latest Black Pink single and the beans will not be weeded.

I’ve been doing this long enough to know when I’m not operating smoothly. When my thoughts are disjointed. When a column is less roller-coaster than bumper car. When the central theme tracks like a clown riding a pogo stick home after the tavern closes. Regarding this column specifically, I admit we have arrived at the penultimate paragraph in the manner of a Plinko disc on The Price is Right.