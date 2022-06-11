Michael Perry: Splitting, stacking, storing, stoking. Life's a wood-juggling act

Yesterday’s wind threatened to lift the tin off the woodshed, which would have been a shame, as our younger daughter and I had just chucked two loads of firewood in there. By this morning things had calmed down and the shed had retained its cap.

We have a family wood-making bee set for next week. If the weather holds and we play it right, we should be set for the next two winters. We will all cut, haul and split it, but it will be our teenaged daughter’s task to stack it. All of it.

She says she doesn’t mind. I suspect this is because she has inherited her father’s affinity for flow-based solo gigs. That and the fact that she is allowed to listen to K-pop as she stacks. And finally, she holds certain dreams and aspirations for the summer that are contingent upon all those chunks of birch, oak and box elder first residing in alignment beneath the aforementioned tin.

Winds aside, we have hit that sun-fresh season when the sound of a fly buzzing about is still a pleasance rather than a nuisance. Anything to displace the memory of freezes and dull rain.

The chokecherries, spirea and lilacs are in full bloom, with the lilies and hostas soon to follow. The apple and plum trees are back to standard green, yesterday’s winds having stripped the last of their early blossoms, sending them blizzard-whirling back to earth.

Last night when I mowed the burdock patch out around the septic drain field, a spotted fawn burst from the grass ahead of the tractor, went madly gangle-legging it along the path ahead of me, then dove into a patch of sumac. I felt the usual marvel that such a freshly arrived and utterly teensy critter might generate such speed.

A few rounds later I spied its mother stalking the sumac grove, head high, snapping her ears this way and that. It is safe to say they were reunited by dusk.

On the tractor and otherwise, I lately spend a lot of time thinking I am not living up to my potential. I can easily assemble a roomful of folks who will second that motion. In fact, they sometimes show up without invitation.

I’m not playing at self-deprecation or fishing for compliments. I’m conducting a review. Holding myself to account, before someone does it for me. The whole process is leavened by gratitude for all the things that I have been allowed, some outta hustle, some outta dumb luck.

We are most of us jugglers. And I expect I will continue to juggle between what I oughta do and what I gotta do at least until circumstances are such that I am either allowed or compelled to narrow my focus.

For the time being I cannot do enough, and I cannot do it all. Somewhere in between one plugs along.

Teach the child to stack that wood, piece by piece. Try to re-learn that lesson myself. And come winter, when we stretch our toes to the warmth, we will have some small sense at what price comfort is purchased, and for a moment, pause from the juggling.

