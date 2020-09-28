Michael Perry: Spilling the beans on one's talents

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last night I stayed up until midnight shucking beans. Lest this sound selfless, I should report that there was a football game on for most of the session, and shucking beans requires a minimum of attention, allowing me to gather up our humble harvest while yelling at millionaires.

In fact I didn’t yell, because while it was a terrific game decided in the literal last second, my chosen team wasn’t playing and therefore I was less invested than I had been earlier in the day, when I began my bean-shucking shift during the third quarter of the Packers game, which they were winning handily but imperfectly. “You gotta catch that!” I hollered, and then spilled the beans, an irony bringing into question my right to question.

My relationship with professional sports — most specifically football — is ambivalent in that I believe they are financially and culturally overvalued to an absurd extent, and yet if you can do the job you should get paid market rate and man I love watchin’ them Packers. Our indulgent joys cannot always withstand critical review and that’s pretty much the point.