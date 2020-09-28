Michael Perry: Spilling the beans on one's talents

Last night I stayed up until midnight shucking beans. Lest this sound selfless, I should report that there was a football game on for most of the session, and shucking beans requires a minimum of attention, allowing me to gather up our humble harvest while yelling at millionaires.
In fact I didn’t yell, because while it was a terrific game decided in the literal last second, my chosen team wasn’t playing and therefore I was less invested than I had been earlier in the day, when I began my bean-shucking shift during the third quarter of the Packers game, which they were winning handily but imperfectly. “You gotta catch that!” I hollered, and then spilled the beans, an irony bringing into question my right to question.
My relationship with professional sports — most specifically football — is ambivalent in that I believe they are financially and culturally overvalued to an absurd extent, and yet if you can do the job you should get paid market rate and man I love watchin’ them Packers. Our indulgent joys cannot always withstand critical review and that’s pretty much the point.
There is the question of whether or not it would just be cheaper to buy a big bag of beans, but this too is an oversimplification, placing too much emphasis on calculations devoid of nuance as it relates to how them beans taste if you remember how sore your thumbs were by the time you split the last husk. I also enjoy stepping outside at halftime to pour beans back and forth between tubs while the wind whisks the chaff clear. If only sifting the detritus from my own existence was so simple. How satisfying it is to pour the clean beans into a glass jar, where they shine like an earth-toned collection of unstrung beads.
Back to the sports and my millionaire comment, once you dig in you discover the numbers aren’t that simple, and every time I hear the term “pampered athletes” deployed in the derogatory, I wonder exactly how many pushups I would be willing to do (and how many doughnuts I would deny) in order to develop a cut to my triceps that could be used to slice cheese, never mind every other mental and physical commitment it takes to make the field at that level. The phrase “shut up and play” suggests a sense of ownership that is delusional at best and wishful at worst.
By my freshman year in college I knew I had played my final football game. (I did harbor the fantasy that I was an undiscovered placekicking prodigy until one day in my early 30s when I went to the local high school field and actually tried to kick a field goal — the results indicated I should probably run right back home and write a book or something.) I have often overestimated my talents, and even more so my importance. As antidote to this tendency, yesterday between games and bean shifts my wife and I took a walk out back and down through the valley. The landscape shrunk me, as it does and as it should. The sumac have gone a saturated scarlet and the first yellow birch leaves have dropped in a scatter across the lawn. These things would have happened even had I not reported them.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!