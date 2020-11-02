Michael Perry: Sometimes you need a conversation without guardrails

Last week I happened across a friend’s name in a most unexpected context, specifically plop in the middle of a New Yorker article.
The article was about politics and my friend manifested in the form of what I think you might call an indirect quote of an indirect quote or perhaps the second cousin of an indirect quote, but then I’m not your local grammar expert, as readers occasionally point out.
Point is, a leading figure discussing one of the prime white-hot neighbor-splitting issues of the day dropped my pal’s name in there, so I shot him a text and congratulated him for getting into the New Yorker before I.
In response, he texted, “Wait, what?!?!”
That right there is a direct quote.
After he read the piece, we ended up on the phone. Turns out he has a relative in the politics business who referenced my friend as a means of imparting “common man” context to the mood of the general populace.
Which my friend would rather he had not.
Especially since the result was — ironically enough — short on context.
We can let that go now. Upshot is, the whole thing led to us having a fine catch-up conversation. The two of us live several states apart.
We see each other maybe once every year or two, in a friendship that probably qualifies half a notch above acquaintances. But wow, was it good to talk.
As it turns out we were both alarmed, mystified, grumpy, and a few other descriptors regarding the state of things in general. With a 93% overlap in perspective. So we really let’er rip.
There’s a lot of talk about making sure we maintain conversation across the fences that divide us, and I second that with all my fraidy-cat heart, even as I falter.
The French philosopher and essayist Montaigne warned us against only ever speaking to those with whom we agree, which he described (indirect quote alert) as following the flow of traffic on the same path as those whose opinions cause us to nod and say, “Ah, that is so.”
By very virtue of birth, neighborhood and geography I am spared treading water in the thin broth of a single opinion whether I fancy it or not, and I figure that’s strengthening.
And yet: Sometimes you need a conversation without guardrails.
Time on the phone, or around the fire, or at the mailbox, or wherever time, trust and privacy allow (hello vanishing concept), to just let it all pour out, to speak without fault or favor, to spend more time nodding than gritting your teeth. Some call it self-care. Some call it blowing off steam. I’m just glad I called.
There is a corollary in parenting: Anyone fortunate enough to have shared the privilege of raising children with a good partner knows there are times when the two of you need to meet up and trip the ol’ pressure relief valve and rattle off every character flaw, every maddening habit, every reason the kid is never gonna find the laundry basket let alone success in this world, so that you can then draw a deep cleansing breath and go back to loving that child in the way you never stopped loving that child.
See y’down the road.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.
