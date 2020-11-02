Michael Perry: Sometimes you need a conversation without guardrails

We see each other maybe once every year or two, in a friendship that probably qualifies half a notch above acquaintances. But wow, was it good to talk.

As it turns out we were both alarmed, mystified, grumpy, and a few other descriptors regarding the state of things in general. With a 93% overlap in perspective. So we really let’er rip.

There’s a lot of talk about making sure we maintain conversation across the fences that divide us, and I second that with all my fraidy-cat heart, even as I falter.

The French philosopher and essayist Montaigne warned us against only ever speaking to those with whom we agree, which he described (indirect quote alert) as following the flow of traffic on the same path as those whose opinions cause us to nod and say, “Ah, that is so.”

By very virtue of birth, neighborhood and geography I am spared treading water in the thin broth of a single opinion whether I fancy it or not, and I figure that’s strengthening.

And yet: Sometimes you need a conversation without guardrails.