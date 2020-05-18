Michael Perry: Sometimes, a click and a like won't do

The third letter was written to a man I have never met. A man who lives in New York City and recently lost his spouse. This man is from a small town in the Midwest but found his way to the Big Apple through a love of art, theater and music. I don’t remember how I first happened upon him, but I began to follow him online some years ago. Our correspondence has been limited to Twitter exchanges and a smattering of emails. He is a freelancer, as am I, and his work — and even more so the matter-of-fact manner in which he approaches it — has long been an encouragement to me albeit from afar.

It is one of those odd modern relationships in which I have observed this person in his work, observed him survive a near-death illness, observed him meet and marry the love of his life, observed him support her through a long-term illness, then just recently observe him losing her at the precipice of hope — and yet these observations have occurred via electrons across an 1,100-mile gulf. At this same distance I have watched him hit deadline after deadline, and often, when he conveys his joy over a painting or a production, I hear echoes of my farm-boy self, never quite sure I belong in the lobby of a theater — much less backstage — or at the keyboard, and yet thrilled to have landed there, and working like mad to see that I am allowed to stay.

And so it seemed I owed this man more than a click and a “like.” I scratched out a note (my penmanship has always been schizophrenic; in these late digital years its shifting styles are impaired by a flat-out lack of practice) of sorrow and thanks, sealed and stamped it, then carried it to the end of the driveway with the other two, placed them in the mailbox, shut the door, raised the flag, and — content though I am on our back forty — envied them their journey into the company of good people.

