Michael Perry: Slippery spots are humbling indeed

These are not blithe times, nor is it a time to be blithe, but as I so often say in my opening salvo, I’m writing this seven or eight days in the past, so sometimes you just gotta drop the plow and go. If nothing else, I am forced to consider each week how the words I type will sound depending on contemporary circumstances.

But, yep. Then you just gotta get the typing done and get ready for the next thing. As of now I am in the passenger seat of my old van, my friend Ben doing the driving as we set out on a little mini-tour of the state, the books and CDs and a couple of guitars packed in the back, and the rest of the material riding in my head. Right before we left, quite literally as we were getting into the van, I slipped on the ice and came within two degrees of bouncing said head off the blacktop like a melon in a David Letterman sketch.

Does anyone remember when David Letterman used to drop watermelons and other random objects from the top of a building just so we could watch them smash? Oh, it was pointless and delightful. Especially the shot from above, the melons waning in slow motion, then starbursting across the asphalt like juicy one-dimensional fireworks.

Sometimes, just to mix it up, he hired a steamroller and ran things over. Boomboxes, fruit, footballs. This too satisfied a lot of suppressed urges.