Michael Perry: Slippery spots are humbling indeed

These are not blithe times, nor is it a time to be blithe, but as I so often say in my opening salvo, I’m writing this seven or eight days in the past, so sometimes you just gotta drop the plow and go. If nothing else, I am forced to consider each week how the words I type will sound depending on contemporary circumstances.
But, yep. Then you just gotta get the typing done and get ready for the next thing. As of now I am in the passenger seat of my old van, my friend Ben doing the driving as we set out on a little mini-tour of the state, the books and CDs and a couple of guitars packed in the back, and the rest of the material riding in my head. Right before we left, quite literally as we were getting into the van, I slipped on the ice and came within two degrees of bouncing said head off the blacktop like a melon in a David Letterman sketch.
Does anyone remember when David Letterman used to drop watermelons and other random objects from the top of a building just so we could watch them smash? Oh, it was pointless and delightful. Especially the shot from above, the melons waning in slow motion, then starbursting across the asphalt like juicy one-dimensional fireworks.
You have free articles remaining.
Sometimes, just to mix it up, he hired a steamroller and ran things over. Boomboxes, fruit, footballs. This too satisfied a lot of suppressed urges.
Silliness, pure and simple. But you notice how for two paragraphs there we managed to forget about the stock market and the assorted underqualified bloviators in charge of our future? I got no answer for you there, but the mind-vacation was fun while it lasted.
Mind, melon, silliness; what sent me down this track was the idea that had I tipped those additional two degrees on the ice beside the van and cantalouped my brain-pan in the Letterman style, the show would have quite literally been over, and that would have been goofy on the face of it, because although I just took a shot at the knuckleheads reigning over us, I’m not exactly an organizational genius myself, and yet somehow the overcharged and underpowered ping pong balls of my mind have lined up long enough over the years to produce a product that generates a living for my family and regular part-time employment for a number of other freelance talents.
How silly then, that the whole enterprise depends on my quite literally keeping my head together. When you’re an actual business bigshot — say at some red-hot tech company — you are required to take out “key man” insurance for that very reason, the terms of which strictly prohibit certain activities like parachuting or snowboarding or partying on yachts owned by the Russian mafia. Despite my critical role in our little operation, no one has ever tried to hook me up with key man insurance, plus if you attached a rider prohibiting walking on ice on winter Thursdays in Wisconsin, well, I just wouldn’t make it to the gig.
As it turns out, none of this is blithe, but is all very silly, so I’ll bring it to an end. Plus, we’re about to pull into the venue. I may be the key man, but I still gotta help Ben unload the van. Off I go, thoughts intact, and one eye out for the slippery spots.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.