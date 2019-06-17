The big rain hit right as we rounded Rib Mountain. It was pelting real heavy while we carved the concrete skyway in a leftward curve to home, then when we got pointed straight west it thinned to a spatter, and finally just a spritz now and again. Meanwhile, the wind had got up in a relentless bluster, and was bossing the old van around. It wasn’t handling well in the first place, so jammed with music gear and merchandise and musicians that it was squatting in the hind end and tending to “waller,” as the phrase of my people has it. Full attention forward, two hands on the wheel, hammer down for Thorp.
The lead guitar player had been fiddling around with the radio, and when he dozed off in the passenger seat, it was tuned to a country oldies station. The pedal steel player was out cold one row back amidst a heap of backpacks, merch boxes, hard cases and our special hand-crank coffee grinder for use in hotel coffee emergency situations. The bass and banjo players had taken a separate vehicle. That left me the only one present and conscious, so I focused on the road and sang along with every hit that radio fed me. One of the glories of a good country song is you can be driving an overloaded Toyota past dairy barns in central Wisconsin singing along with George Strait to “Amarillo by Morning” and fully inhabit the idea of rollin’ a diesel doolie and a horse trailer hitch to one more rodeo.
It’s been a rich life and I’m not sure I deserve it, but these are some of my favorite moments. Just the low-level workaday business of going about our business, taking our little show on the road and back home. Tomorrow my eldest daughter is leaving for college. An introductory summer course, but she’ll be crossing over to another state and certainly another stage. I want to be home to see her off.
I just kept singing along to those old songs and fighting the wind. Somewhere around Stanley the guitar player woke up, and then the steel player, and just in time, too, because the sun was laying a molten bead along the edges of the sky-sliding clouds and it was something to see, the grays and whites and purples all afire to the west, and then to the southeast a series of rainbows, appearing and disappearing for the final stretch.
Right as we curled around the 29 off-ramp and south on 53 to our homes, the oldies station served up Suzy Bogguss and her 1992 hit, “Letting Go.” You got a daughter headed off to college, that’s a sweet whomper of a number. I kept it together, but there were home movies playing in my heart.
The van odometer is about to hit 222,222 miles. We thought we might make it on this trip and were ready with our phone cameras, but our math was off and it didn’t happen. It’ll probably click over this week during a mundane trip to the post office. By then I will have waved my daughter out the driveway. Right now she is in her room asleep. I leave the van to cool in the garage and stare at her darkened window, grateful to be home, grateful to sleep one more night beneath the same shingles.