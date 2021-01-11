Michael Perry: Skating deep in the woods on a shallow spring-fed pond

There’s a spring-fed pond way out back that’s perfect for skating because if you break through you’ll at worst get your ankles muddy.

In drier years there is no pond at all by fall, but this year come the solid winter freeze a sizeable patch of ice remained, and yesterday my younger daughter asked if I would chauffeur her and a classmate out for a skate.

My first reaction was the usual deskbound harrumphing: no time … can’t possibly … deadlines … getting the taxes together … blather-blather, etc., and then, like someone took to my wooden head with a rubber mallet, I was struck by a vision of this moment as a dot along the number line of time.

Sure, I said. Get the hot chocolate ready.

When the classmate arrived, I started our old plow truck and fetched a bucket of kindling and firewood, a snow shovel and a pair of camp chairs. Both families have been navigating strict quarantine routines over the holidays, so rather than pack into the cab, the two of them rode in the back of the truck as I bumped slowly out the trail.

When I checked the mirror they were chattering behind their masks, the cloth doing double duty in these cold pandemical times, and reminding me that this skating session was critical for them on many levels.