Michael Perry: Running, throwing and making memories

‘Tio Mike, can we do the game where we run and throw apples?”

My godson — mi ahijado, as his father taught me — is 7 years old, and I had no idea what he was talking about. He and his parents had come by for the now-normalized distanced outdoor visit. We hadn’t seen each other for some time, and the apple-throwing reference wasn’t ringing any bells.

“You know!” he persisted. “We run, and then we throw an apple.”

And then it came back.

Since the day he took to his feet, this kid has been an athlete, zipping around at triple speed. In fact, even before he could walk I remember him sitting in his diaper and whipping wiffle ball strikes to his father, who grew up in the streets of Panama and had a cup of coffee — or at least an espresso — in the Baltimore Orioles farm system. My godson’s two older brothers excel at baseball as well. Between the three of them, Tio Mike secretly harbors a hope that he will one day get to sneak on the field prior to a Major League game. I am also proud of their wit and engagement outside of athletics and do my best to tell them so.

My godson’s inherent athleticism is matched by a desire to employ it at every turn, which is to say sometimes babysitting him means running laps. And that’s where the apples came in.