Michael Perry: Rhapsodizing the plink, plank, plongs of piano tuning

In the house where I recently hunkered there was a grand piano.
It was a gleaming beauty and out of tune.
Despite the piano lessons of my youth, I do not play. I can plink out a few right-handed bars of “The Entertainer,” and should you produce the sheet music I can puzzle out the treble clef of your standard Christmas carol collection or hymnal fairly well. The bass clef less so. But it will be a halting recital at best, and should the key contain more than one sharp or flat all bets are off.
So I let the piano be. I was in the house mostly to hide out and write, which I did in a room down the hall. A musician pal of mine dropped in at one point, and he did sit down at the keyboard. He ran a few scales, then shook his head and said, “Oh, yeah,” in a tone that clearly conveyed itself as “Oh, no.”
A tuner was booked.
I was down the hall typing away when the tuner arrived a few days later. After doing a few scales of his own he announced that the instrument was so detuned he would have to run through the strings twice in order to reestablish the instrument’s “concert pitch.”
I left him at it. Shortly there came from the living room conservatory the throat-clearing rumble of the lowest note, followed by the echoey metallic sound of the tuner applying the wrench and the note stretching into shape. Then the next throat-clearing, slightly higher.
There followed nearly two hours of plink, plank, plong. Of each note twisting upward or downward as the tuner twisted the wrench. After an hour of ascent, he was finally at the top, the thin string going pink, pink, pink, as he pulled it into shape.
Then he went back to the bottom and began the second pass. Plink, plank, plong.
All this while I kept at my work. Rather than distract or disturb me the sound became background, a part of the atmosphere. The effect was similar to working by a window open to a pen of pigs and poultry. The squealing and clucking draw your attention less and less, until finally you barely register them.
What a lovely startle then, when there came streaming up the hall a fresh, sparkling arpeggio, the tuner letting his fingers run left to right like a child skipping up stairs, or a covey of birds breaking from the ground into the sky. When he got to the topmost notes and lingered, his fingertips hitting with a bright rolling staccato, the tunefulness of it brought to mind the shimmer of a hummingbird’s throat, or sunlight glinting off wavelets.
Next he shifted to a Beatles song, one I recognized but couldn’t quite place, before he rolled back down to spend some time thundering at the bass end.
High to low, every note rang solid and true.
And then he closed his case and was gone.
Music theorists — and even one-handed piano plodders — understand that the joy of a melody arrives through resolution. How lucky I felt then, to sit ear-witness to a sustained, plodding composition of struggling notes, all of them wrong but getting right, and then, finally, to hear everything resolve and ring true.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.