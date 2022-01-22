Michael Perry: Rhapsodizing the plink, plank, plongs of piano tuning

In the house where I recently hunkered there was a grand piano.

It was a gleaming beauty and out of tune.

Despite the piano lessons of my youth, I do not play. I can plink out a few right-handed bars of “The Entertainer,” and should you produce the sheet music I can puzzle out the treble clef of your standard Christmas carol collection or hymnal fairly well. The bass clef less so. But it will be a halting recital at best, and should the key contain more than one sharp or flat all bets are off.

So I let the piano be. I was in the house mostly to hide out and write, which I did in a room down the hall. A musician pal of mine dropped in at one point, and he did sit down at the keyboard. He ran a few scales, then shook his head and said, “Oh, yeah,” in a tone that clearly conveyed itself as “Oh, no.”

A tuner was booked.

I was down the hall typing away when the tuner arrived a few days later. After doing a few scales of his own he announced that the instrument was so detuned he would have to run through the strings twice in order to reestablish the instrument’s “concert pitch.”