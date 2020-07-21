Michael Perry: Revisiting the source

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our rooster managed to escape the fence and now can’t figure out how to get back in. I don’t feel sorry for him because he is an unlikable fellow given to preening, false bravado, and egotistical uselessness who eats feed but doesn’t lay eggs. We shoulda stuffed him in a stewpot long ago, but I keep him around as a feathered barometer to monitor my own character; when I note my demeanor beginning to overlap his, it’s time to correct course. I have been known to lay both metaphorical and artistical eggs, and I regularly eat more feed than I’ve earned.

When I arrived to do the feeding and watering this morning, there he was, clucking and tut-tutting outside the run. “Don’t know what to tell ya, bud,” I said. “You made your choices.” Talking to chickens is standard operating procedure around here. They’re not great listeners, but they are physically unable to roll their eyes, thus sparing me a most common reaction when I get to babbling on the home front. I left the gate open to see if he’d reenter while I distributed the scratch grains, but he was so focused on running territorial laps and interrupting himself to crow that he failed to note the opening. So I closed it and let the hens out of the coop. As I walked away he was crowing through the fence at the chickens within, assuring them that although out of bounds, he was still the boss.