Michael Perry: Regarding hummingbirds, brunch, country music and Jeff Bezos

The hummingbirds have been hard at it amongst the hostas of late, and more power to them.

Sunday morning, as we brunched on the deck, they were all buzz and zip, doing their back-and-forth blossom business and providing entertainment to boot.

Brunch has always been an awkward word for me. I favor a tasty portmanteau as much as the next peckish etymologist, but “brunch” sounds a shade too yacht club.

Clearly this is a remnant of personal hang-ups tied to milking cows and running a manure spreader before heading directly to church, coupled with the very foreign concept of lingering over any meal before noon.

I also prefer solid green leaves over fleeting flowers, but then I am not a hummingbird.

I really should get over these reverse pretensions, especially because last night I was up at 1 a.m. eating potato chips on the couch while binge-watching a documentary on European auto racing, hardly a working class move.

Furthermore — back to brunch — our elder daughter was home from her summer college course and I am not so caught up in my self-centered conceits as to dismiss the simple joy of letting the late mid-morning unwind over a table laden with good food surrounded by the whole darn family and busy hummingbirds.