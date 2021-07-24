Michael Perry: Regarding hummingbirds, brunch, country music and Jeff Bezos

The hummingbirds have been hard at it amongst the hostas of late, and more power to them.
Sunday morning, as we brunched on the deck, they were all buzz and zip, doing their back-and-forth blossom business and providing entertainment to boot.
Brunch has always been an awkward word for me. I favor a tasty portmanteau as much as the next peckish etymologist, but “brunch” sounds a shade too yacht club.
Clearly this is a remnant of personal hang-ups tied to milking cows and running a manure spreader before heading directly to church, coupled with the very foreign concept of lingering over any meal before noon.
I also prefer solid green leaves over fleeting flowers, but then I am not a hummingbird.
I really should get over these reverse pretensions, especially because last night I was up at 1 a.m. eating potato chips on the couch while binge-watching a documentary on European auto racing, hardly a working class move.
Furthermore — back to brunch — our elder daughter was home from her summer college course and I am not so caught up in my self-centered conceits as to dismiss the simple joy of letting the late mid-morning unwind over a table laden with good food surrounded by the whole darn family and busy hummingbirds.
Nor was my contentment diluted by the presence of the young gentleman currently keeping company with our elder daughter. He seems a pleasant and well-intended fellow possessed of enough wisdom to help with the dishes and casually mention that he has a job.
The Saturday evening previous to brunch we enjoyed a country music concert courtesy of a longtime friend. He worked and played his way into the business a long, long time ago but still spends the bulk of his year commuting around the nation in a big shiny bus.
When he’s playing within range of our farm, he drops a line and we meet up. This time his schedule and logistics allowed him to actually drop by the property for two hours between soundcheck and showtime.
We sat on camp chairs overlooking the garden and the valley below, catching up and marveling at the green of it all.
We covered some of the more troublesome topics of our time but sometimes worry is just you revving in neutral, so we also told some stories on ourselves and enjoyed sitting so near the cucumber vines we could hear their leaves scritching in the breeze.
Later that evening when we watched our friend at work on a stage overlooking tens of thousands of vociferous and well-oiled humans, the contrast was thunderous but no less wondrous.
Now it is Tuesday evening. I am closing up the chicken coop for the night having drawn no grand conclusions.
This morning another billionaire rode into space.
Wildfire smoke stains the moon.
The hummingbirds are at rest, waiting for dawn and whatever world we leave them.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.
