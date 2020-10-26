Michael Perry: Reflections on describing a frosty Wisconsin morning

The morning air was dead still.
Every fallen leaf, every blade of grass,
every shingle in sight was furred with frost.
Down-valley, a column of smoke
from the neighbor’s wood boiler
rose briefly, its climb to the sky
capped by a fixed thermal layer
that leveled it off dead square,
then smeared it flatly sideways.
There is a term — ekphrasis — that I do not fully grasp but understand in general to mean the vivid and specific description of whatever it is the writer observes.
In modern times ekphrasis has come to more specifically refer to the description of a work of art, but when faced with a frosty morning, let’s go with the ancients, who included any thing or any experience.
When attempting odes in rural Wisconsin, the poet will find that Grecian urns are in short supply. Expedience may dictate a contemplation upon the plastic five gallon bucket with VENISON scrawled upon it in Sharpie.
I may have first encountered the term ekphrasis in reference to the poetry of Mark Doty, a man known for his close study of objects.
In a 2012 interview with the Kenyon Review, Doty said ekphrastic writing becomes “a touchstone for meditation.”
That’s nice.
It was calming to step into the crystal-muffled silence of the morning and draw clean air while admiring smoke, and then attempt to re-create the scene here at the keyboard. It was a cheat code for peace.
But Doty also knows there are limits to committing ekphrasis solely for yourself.
In the same Kenyon Review piece Doty said, “I would hazard that good ekphrastic writing says I’m here, you’re there, whereas the weaker stuff says here we are.”
I like this. Rather than heightening our separation, it draws on it as a means of pinpointing where our different perspectives intersect. You don’t need me to tell you what smoke on a still, chill morning looks like.
But if through that attempt at description our minds’ eyes meet somewhere in the neurogenic atmosphere, well, that’s a shared perspective. That’s us visiting each other on a quiet morning in the country, right this very second.
Once the chickens were fed I drove the youngster to town for school. Unprompted by her maudlin and ekphrastic father, she remarked on the beauty of the frosty landscape and an unusual cloud formation off to the east.
These moments seem ever more delicately fixed in time for a multitude of reasons, be it current events, the impending teenage years, or the first big snowstorm due to blow in later today.
It is easy to overdo the dad jib-jab, so I just smiled into the rear-view mirror and let the moment ride. Soon enough we would be back to chores, homework and K-pop.
For now we had a rolling view to the country from our old van, my outer calm and easy smile camouflaging a fervent hope that the child might commit her own ekphrasis to heart, that she might contain this vision long after the frost crystal shatters, melts or evaporates, gone to take different forms in different times.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.
