Michael Perry: Reflections on describing a frosty Wisconsin morning

In a 2012 interview with the Kenyon Review, Doty said ekphrastic writing becomes “a touchstone for meditation.”

That’s nice.

It was calming to step into the crystal-muffled silence of the morning and draw clean air while admiring smoke, and then attempt to re-create the scene here at the keyboard. It was a cheat code for peace.

But Doty also knows there are limits to committing ekphrasis solely for yourself.

In the same Kenyon Review piece Doty said, “I would hazard that good ekphrastic writing says I’m here, you’re there, whereas the weaker stuff says here we are.”

I like this. Rather than heightening our separation, it draws on it as a means of pinpointing where our different perspectives intersect. You don’t need me to tell you what smoke on a still, chill morning looks like.

But if through that attempt at description our minds’ eyes meet somewhere in the neurogenic atmosphere, well, that’s a shared perspective. That’s us visiting each other on a quiet morning in the country, right this very second.