Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX MOVING IN TODAY... ...TRAVEL IMPACTS LINGER INTO TONIGHT... .FREEZING RAIN WILL BEGIN SPREADING INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS MORNING, LIKELY MAKING TRAVEL HAZARDOUS ACROSS THE AREA. AS TEMPERATURES WARM, THE SOUTHEAST WILL CHANGE OVER TO ALL RAIN BY MIDDAY. THE AREA OF FREEZING RAIN WILL QUICKLY LIFT NORTH AND CHANGE TO SNOW AS IT REACHES AREAS NORTH OF MADISON TO FOND DU LAC. THE AREA FROM SHEBOYGAN SOUTHWEST THROUGH PORTAGE AND LONE ROCK COULD SEE A WINTRY MIX FOR MUCH OF THE DAY. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE FROM SAUK COUNTY, EAST NORTHEAST TO FOND DU LAC. A PERIOD OF FREEZING DRIZZLE IS POSSIBLE AS THE PRECIPITATION IS WINDING DOWN TONIGHT. THIS IS A VERY COMPLICATED WEATHER FORECAST WITH TEMPERATURES HOVERING VERY CLOSE TO THRESHOLD LEVELS, AND ALSO CHANGING THROUGHOUT THE DAY. THOSE PLANNING TO TRAVEL TODAY INTO TONIGHT SHOULD STAY UP TO DATE ON WHAT WILL BE A VERY DYNAMIC FORECAST. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...A PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN IN THE MORNING. THEN MIXED RAIN AND SNOW IS EXPECTED IN THE AFTERNOON, WITH SNOW IN THE EVENING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST MONDAY NIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES, AS WELL AS THOSE TRAVELING FOR NEW YEARS EVE CELEBRATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&