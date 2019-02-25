During a recent visit to a warm state I fell into an offhand conversation about pickleball and learned I am now eligible for residence in certain communal enclaves based on my having passed a milestone we’re just gonna round off and call “my mid-50s.” It was one of those moments when you are unequivocally reminded that no matter how youthful you feel, as far as the Homeowners Association is concerned you are a well-traveled Buick. I wasn’t troubled by the mortal reminder— all in all I’d rather pass milestones than kidney stones and in either case it’s the gravestone that really gets ya— but it was bracing to find myself mentally cruising past a retirement community only to have the gatekeeper beckon and hand me a brochure.
There are a lot of factors that will have to fall into place before you’ll find me on a saguaro-shaded pickleball court (although the icicles sprouting INSIDE our basement after the recent snow dump are needling me in that direction). First and foremost, retirement itself is at this point neither A) possible nor B) possible. Then there is health insurance, an impending tuition situation, and possibly a new U-joint for the plow truck, all of which have budget precedence over my first liquid graphite pickleball paddle. Also, I will not be able to sell the farm and move until we arrange a week-long special with one of those reality TV shows where they come in and de-clutter your outbuildings with a backhoe, a firehose, and perhaps a stick of dynamite.
One participant in the retirement community conversation whose parents lived in a nearby establishment said the rules allowed for one family member under 50, which means we won’t have to sneak my wife past the clubhouse in the trunk. This is good news because not only do I find the idea abhorrent, I’m not up to that level of wrestling, and she is. You would find me in the trunk rolled in a yoga mat and bound in Pilates straps.
If I have learned anything in this life it is never say never. There are times — during this recent trip, for instance — when I dip into lifestyles utterly unlike my own, and sometimes it feels just great to start a winter’s day with sunscreen and a homegrown backyard orange rather than snotsicles and chicken chores. The time may come when I choose splitting the check for brunch over splitting another load of firewood.
I have conducted preliminary research on entry-level pickleball paddles. There is a facility 15 minutes from our snowbound farm featuring heated indoor courts. I watched an instructional video and it seems like fun. I may give it a try, but I will not be going in full-bore. At my age you are not only eligible for age-based residential living, you have also developed a nose for the scent of a fad, and somewhere down in that impenetrable pole barn is a box filled with the mouse-nibbled remnants of the Early 1980s Racquetball Scare. That baby blew up and flopped in the time it would take you to say, “Pickleball!”