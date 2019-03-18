I have put the snowshoes to good use.
Discard immediately the vision of me zipped into a natty fleece and touring nature. While this qualifies as good use and the nation’s spirit curdles for lack of it, we are talking about my life, not Instagram. Conjure instead the image of a wild-eyed Ahab tromping back and forth between two pole barns, reeking of kerosene, sweat, and desperation.
But those pole barns are still standing, and therein lies my gratitude.
The gratitude is real. I can take you on a short drive around the neighborhood and point out neighbors who weren’t so fortunate. An acquaintance lost a barn and cattle. A local volunteer firefighter was killed while removing snow from atop his outbuildings. Jokes and humor are my go-to, but for legions of people this winter has inflicted real pain. And even should it melt tomorrow, it is not done with us yet.
The location, size, and construction of my pole barns precludes my safely clearing them by either standard means (Several folks suggested I buy a roof rake, but A) this is not a roof rake situation, and B) Dude, after living in Wisconsin for 54 years I own an assortment of roof rakes.) or amazing means (yep, I’ve seen all the nifty YouTube videos), and the last time I hired professionals, they gave it a try then gave up.
Instead I assembled a quartet of torpedo heaters, and then, armed with the harpoon of my — yes — roof rake, spent my rare home days stalking back and forth between my two white whales, wherein and whereupon I nursed the heaters and dragged snow from the eaves as it slipped to within reach, pausing only to eyeball the weather app and deliver impromptu rants against one of my Top Five nemeses, the “non-spill” fuel nozzle, which I contend was secretly designed by an international petroleum cabal to derail the environmentalism movement in the name of environmentalism, but that is a screed for another script and you’d be surprised who’s with me on this.
But from this running battle I took one simple joy: the utility of those snowshoes. They are nothing fancy. Basic entry-level model. Aluminum frames, plastic webbing, simple straps. Hardly your arctic racers. Nor are they heirloom-quality handcrafted wood-and-rawhide beauties worthy of being displayed on a ski lodge wall. But they do their job.
The snow hereabouts ranges from thigh-high to belly-high. A short trip to the granary for kindling is the equivalent of a cross-training session combining arctic exploration with snow-robics executed through a series of slogs and lurches. No wonder then, that I came to treasure the simple pleasure of taking a snow-shoed step and then another step without punching through the crust, without having to heave my hips forward and follow through with my thighs as a blunt instruments. I tromped, sure, but I was also floating above the earth. Walking on water.
I’m getting a little wild in the eye again. Obsession, kerosene fumes, and endless incoming piles of white stuff take their toll. But when dawn broke this morning the buildings were intact and the forecast predicted a week of thaw. Perhaps it is time to strap the snowshoes on one more time, tromp out and tour nature, then stand still out there in all that snow and say thank you.