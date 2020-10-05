Michael Perry: Pruning pays off with a crisp crunch

The land surrounding our house is profuse with apple trees of great variety. Red, green, yellow and shades between. From crab teensy to fat as a footballer’s fist. Slim and sapling, thick and gnarled.
I can’t speak to their individual provenance. Perhaps they are remnant of old-time orchards, perhaps some of them were planted by birds, maybe some farmer flung a store-bought apple core while resting his plow horse.
If I understand geography, history and myth, Johnny Appleseed did not this way pass, so it wasn’t him.
Whatever the source, they grow wild all around the place, and even in years when we gather them up for cider and sauce and pies and dehydrate them by the bag and invite friends and family to pick, the harvest doesn’t even register as a percentage.
Silly, then, that we’d plant an apple tree on purpose, but we did.
When my wife and I pruned it this year in that uncertain season between late winter and early spring, we discussed how long ago we stuck it in the ground and settled on somewhere around seven years. As best we can recall, we got it along with a batch of blueberry bushes.
For the first few turns around the sun we surrounded the sprout with chicken wire, as the local deer have proven time and time again that despite the thousands of acres of forest and farmland surrounding our yard, they follow their cud-cutting snoots on a beeline to our beans, lettuce, hostas and any number of domesticated edibles visible from the bathroom window, from which I have been known to berate them from a sitting position.
I apologize for the image, but can report despite a lack of eyebrows, deer can express bemusement.
The tree has now reached a height and size that we’ve pulled the posts and wire, but the preventive fencing proved prescient, as the minute a leaf protruded through the fence the deer gnawed it off.
Even now, while we prune the top and sides, the base branches are snipped on a dead level equivalent to the reach of a whitetail’s neck. They are doe-eyed freeloaders and fawning opportunists.
This year’s pruning paid off. Not only are the boughs developing a pleasing bonsai shape, the apples are running larger than usual but remain rock solid, snap-crackle crisp, and sweet in a way that causes you to make noises when that first bite hits.
The tree is straight organic — we don’t use any sprays or powders — and as a result its fruits are uneven, occasionally scabbed, and often contain worms. But they are organic worms and you just eat around them. And furthermore, see the previous paragraph.
The tree stands at the top of a slope up which I run wind sprints during bouts of intermittent fitness. For the past week I have used its apples as a carrot, allowing myself to pick and eat one upon completion of the final interval.
The skin cracks, the flavor hits, and may I never become jaded to the joy of snatching succulence straight out of the air while strolling through my own backyard.
As far as eating around worms to get at the sweetness, I trust you’ll work the metaphor based on your own needs and capacity.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.
