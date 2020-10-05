Michael Perry: Pruning pays off with a crisp crunch

The land surrounding our house is profuse with apple trees of great variety. Red, green, yellow and shades between. From crab teensy to fat as a footballer’s fist. Slim and sapling, thick and gnarled.

I can’t speak to their individual provenance. Perhaps they are remnant of old-time orchards, perhaps some of them were planted by birds, maybe some farmer flung a store-bought apple core while resting his plow horse.

If I understand geography, history and myth, Johnny Appleseed did not this way pass, so it wasn’t him.

Whatever the source, they grow wild all around the place, and even in years when we gather them up for cider and sauce and pies and dehydrate them by the bag and invite friends and family to pick, the harvest doesn’t even register as a percentage.

Silly, then, that we’d plant an apple tree on purpose, but we did.

When my wife and I pruned it this year in that uncertain season between late winter and early spring, we discussed how long ago we stuck it in the ground and settled on somewhere around seven years. As best we can recall, we got it along with a batch of blueberry bushes.