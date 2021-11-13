Michael Perry: Photo excavation unearths reflections on past backhoe work

This week I dug out some snapshots from my days as a ranch hand in Wyoming.
They were taken sometime between 1981 and 1986.
There I stood wide-legged in the Western sun with no need to suck my belly in, confident in the way young people are that stance will overcome substance. Over time the pose becomes harder to hold.
But you gotta start somewhere. In my case, leaving home at the age of sixteen to run a hay swather.
Back on the home farm in Chippewa County, we cut our hay in ever-shrinking concentric squares, sickling seven feet per pass. In Carbon County, Wyoming, they put me in a machine that cut twice that wide. Rather than make squares we ran up and back, and in some cases the windrows were a mile long. As I mowed the vast green sea, I felt I was captaining a galleon.
But all that tall grass won’t grow if you don’t water it, and from those four snapshots I am prompted to recall how my boss had sent my partner and me afield to replace culverts and irrigation spillways.
That summer we built a lot of dams and water crossings using factory reject sewage tubing and manhole inspection chambers. The boss had a connection at the concrete plant and he’d buy them by the truckload.
In one of the photos I’m using the front end loader of a backhoe tractor to unload one of the tremendously heavy tubes. One edge of the tube is still on the flatbed semitrailer; the other edge is overlapping the hood of the tractor.
The loader appears to be extended to maximum height. Can’t raise it, can’t lower it. I have some faint memory of being kinda stuck there, then dragging the tube off the trailer to swing like a pendulum, dropping it on the out-swing as it cleared the radiator.
These are tactics not taught in your more reputable heavy equipment materials-handling courses. Also, OSHA would like a word.
But we were working a thousand acres from nowhere. No one to cite us, no one to save us. Before the day was done we built several ditch crossings.
I’d excavate the waterway with the backhoe, waller the tubes into place, then tap them together end to end using the hoe. Finally I’d use the loader to build and grade a dirt road across them.
In the final photo I’m using the backhoe to rip a wooden spillway from the earth. It strikes me now that it was probably built by hand and put in place with spades and pry bars long before I was born.
And now here I am looking at images of myself that are suddenly vintage in their own right.
I tend to get into certain recursive grooves, and here lately it’s been my steady hobby to reconsider reminiscence. To question the value of waxing dreamy about the past when the present requires so much attention. To ask if I should be burning time on times to which I cannot return.
But to reconsider reminiscence is not to reject it. I am happy to stand in my little typing room above the garage and let these four colored rectangles revive the sense memory of conducting honest work in the open air.
To smile in recognition at my forgotten younger self knowing full well he was dumb and bluff but on the path.
Not the path to perfection, but one along which he would come to know it is less about holding the pose than freeing the flow.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.