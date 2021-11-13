Michael Perry: Photo excavation unearths reflections on past backhoe work

The loader appears to be extended to maximum height. Can’t raise it, can’t lower it. I have some faint memory of being kinda stuck there, then dragging the tube off the trailer to swing like a pendulum, dropping it on the out-swing as it cleared the radiator.

These are tactics not taught in your more reputable heavy equipment materials-handling courses. Also, OSHA would like a word.

But we were working a thousand acres from nowhere. No one to cite us, no one to save us. Before the day was done we built several ditch crossings.

I’d excavate the waterway with the backhoe, waller the tubes into place, then tap them together end to end using the hoe. Finally I’d use the loader to build and grade a dirt road across them.

In the final photo I’m using the backhoe to rip a wooden spillway from the earth. It strikes me now that it was probably built by hand and put in place with spades and pry bars long before I was born.

And now here I am looking at images of myself that are suddenly vintage in their own right.