Michael Perry: Phone time: Is it that vital?

And five miles down the road we all — save the driver, thank the rules — had our phones in hand. The couple beside me rode in silence, the wife doing Sudoku and answering texts from her sister (I know this because she would break the silence to update her mute husband). The fellow riding shotgun in his Navy veteran ball cap got loud alerts every minute or so, which he responded to by shaking his head and grumbling and then poking at the phone face. Several other passengers were hooked to their earbuds, listening as they thumb-scrolled. I myself was checking email and texts, but of course my emails and messages were VERY IMPORTANT because I am VERY … yeah, well, I didn’t really wanna talk either.

All but possibly two of the passengers were older than I, and I am early-stage Senior Discount eligible. I have also recently raised my first teenager in the age of the smartphone. Thus it is my natural inclination, when I see anyone fiddling with their digital thumbsucker, to do anything other than call mom or 911, to say, “Put that thing away!” Or — and this really doesn’t work on the airport shuttle van, “HAND IT OVER … you can have it back in a week!”