Michael Perry: Peaceful persistence is its own reward

“Every battleground,” sings Fay, “is a place for sheep to graze.” Nine words acknowledging the damage we humans do ourselves, conveying the implication that some of us will not survive, or escape unscathed, but allowing that one day the blood and dirt will grow up in pasture. It is the perfect image; no animal grazes unless it feels safe. Forty years my dad raised sheep; Fay sings and I see them, flocked and cropping grass in the mist.

Last night in bed I read a pair of Wendell Berry profiles. Berry is 85 and still working his dozen acres. Less than before, but then he’s got plenty of labor banked. I found myself growing impatient with some of his insistences. Not because I think he’s wrong, but because I don’t see how enough of us can be Wendell Berry. Because I don’t see how a couple tending 12 Kentucky acres is a credible bulwark against — let’s go ahead and run the tracks off this metaphor — the bulldozer of consumer demand and simple venal greed. The disciples are outnumbered.

But there was something in Berry’s words that plucked a harmonic in my subconscious. It took me a bit, but after I snapped the bedside light off, it came to me: I was sensing the interplay between Berry’s words and Bill Fay’s music. Both men understand the battle is pitched against gentler folk, but peaceful persistence is its own reward. It isn’t a matter of winning, it is a matter of dignity. “Be at peace with yourself,” sings Bill Fay in another song, and at the edge of sleep I recite those words against the universe, hoping my children will hear them.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio”(tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0