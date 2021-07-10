Michael Perry: Outside the USA, Fourth of July is just another crystalline summer day

At midday on the Fourth, I climbed to the roof and sat in the sun for a bird’s-eye view of our surroundings. The town is a dense conglomeration of stucco cubes arranged up and down mountain slopes and along a valley. The dogs were at it, as ever.

From the house next door arose the sound of someone singing ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” in a voice so off-key I found it a marvel equivalent to anything I’d ever heard in tune. To convey joy with an instrument so twisted is a marvel to be studied and respected.

The sky was blue and popcorned with clouds. Come late afternoon they would bank behind the mountain in a skulk, then breach to slide downslope and across the valley, draping gray veils of rain across the landscape.

Most days the rains are brief. Come evening you can stroll the town square and leave your umbrella in the house.

Earlier I scanned the news from home. The country of my birth has been a blessing I do not take for granted. I honor those who preserve it in person, in truth, and in principle. But perched here on this foreign roof I was reminded again how time spent in a place with paving bricks older than our Declaration of Independence and monuments and buildings testament to events far preceding all but our native history renders certain stripes of bluster just that.