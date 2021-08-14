Michael Perry: On the trails of life, reach for the berries but avoid the stickseed

The blackberries hung like grape clusters so I paused on my trail run to pick and eat them on the spot.

Some may interpret that as a lack of dedication to my training regimen, but when life dangles fresh fruit in front of your face, you take a break at the buffet, and anyways, the Olympics are over.

Of course the best berries were just out of reach. To get at them I high-stepped and toe-wove my way through the leafy green canes. Even under the best of circumstances I am no ballerina, let alone in navigating a briar patch, and when I set out to run again my calves were scored and bleeding, but those berries were worth it.

Three strides into the resumption of my run I felt a different discomfort and looked down to discover my shoes, socks, and worst of all the inner aspects of my shorts were studded with stick-tights, specifically the fruits of the alleged Virginia stickseed, which cling like BBs rolled in fiberglass and fish teeth and discharged from the devil’s own shotgun.

Their removal occupied me for some time. There were certain contortions and I can only hope I didn’t activate the neighbor’s game camera.

I finished plucking and got back to running. The trail winds through mixed stands of trees, through hills and valleys, and in and out of the canopy cover.