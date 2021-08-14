Michael Perry: On the trails of life, reach for the berries but avoid the stickseed

The blackberries hung like grape clusters so I paused on my trail run to pick and eat them on the spot.
Some may interpret that as a lack of dedication to my training regimen, but when life dangles fresh fruit in front of your face, you take a break at the buffet, and anyways, the Olympics are over.
Of course the best berries were just out of reach. To get at them I high-stepped and toe-wove my way through the leafy green canes. Even under the best of circumstances I am no ballerina, let alone in navigating a briar patch, and when I set out to run again my calves were scored and bleeding, but those berries were worth it.
Three strides into the resumption of my run I felt a different discomfort and looked down to discover my shoes, socks, and worst of all the inner aspects of my shorts were studded with stick-tights, specifically the fruits of the alleged Virginia stickseed, which cling like BBs rolled in fiberglass and fish teeth and discharged from the devil’s own shotgun.
Their removal occupied me for some time. There were certain contortions and I can only hope I didn’t activate the neighbor’s game camera.
I finished plucking and got back to running. The trail winds through mixed stands of trees, through hills and valleys, and in and out of the canopy cover.
Deep in the trees the air was cool and moist with the recent rains; out on the open stretches the sun hit hot and the air went thick. It was the kind of day when the hay won’t dry.
Been years now since I last split twine and kicked alfalfa flakes down the manger, but still we see the present from the perspective of where we began.
I hit the uphills hard and the look was more bovine than gazelle, but I’ve been running hills a lot lately and can heffalump right along. As I understand it, “power forward” is a basketball term but in my case it’s the only option.
As I came heaving up the final incline I surprised a coyote, colored this time of year nearly fox red. It spun and loped a backtrack, then ducked into the goldenrod.
The trail was a straight shot home now, directly along the spine of the ridge. After days of haze the continental smoke plume had cleared, and I could see for miles, one of those views that makes you wonder why can’t all get along. Astronauts know what I’m talking about.
The open country, the open air, the sun, the sweat ... it all put me in a spirit of purity, a spell broken shortly thereafter when I ate four oatmeal raisin cookies from a gas station, which was not part of the plan. But just like those blackberries, there they were, and furthermore in light of my bleeding calves I felt it only responsible to guard against anemia.
