Michael Perry: On the road of life, not enough can be said about the sets of wheels

By the time you read this I hope to have been up to the Bayfield area in my tour van to tell some stories in a tent, specifically the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua, which is perched high atop a hill overlooking Lake Superior and the Apostle Islands, a collection of jade dollops in the freshwater blue.
The folks who run the tent are finding their way back into things, as are we all. I have referred to the past year as a time of great clarification. Take that as you will.
I’m above all just happy to be once again packing up the van and hitting the road. I have been known to yammer on about how I am a loner and lover of solitude, and by and large it is so, but sometimes when I’m surrounded by good and gregarious folk I just can’t help but enjoy myself.
We’ve all done our best with what they call “connectivity,” but happy laughter and freewheeling chatter lose something in electronic translation. Some sounds you need to feel.
I did so little road time last year I never took the snow tires off the tour van. I like to say tour van, as it implies a certain professional flash, never mind that it’s a 2002 Toyota with a duct-taped license plate, two hubcaps, and four out of the five doors work.
Regarding that fifth door, it’s all about economics related to the cost of repair in order to move from 80% access to 100% access. I use a variation on the same formula used to calculate snow tire wear versus remounting costs.
In this case I’ll be dropping the van off with our “guy” so he can switch out the tires but leave that stuck door be. He understands, or he wouldn’t be working on vans like mine.
Last year I was motoring sedately through one of the most dangerous traffic spots known to man — a high school parking lot just as the kids were turned loose — when a young scholar backed smack into my van, and despite the resounding crunch I didn’t even flinch. Among the joys of driving junk is blithe equanimity regarding fender benders.
We just picked up another used van as the price was right and considering the current market for “previously loved” vehicles and the state and cumulative mileage of the tour van and another pending teenage driver, it is good to hold some economical transport in reserve.
The tailgate on this “new” van opens and closes by itself, which has led to me doing a lot of dodging and ducking. Also it was very well cared for by the previous owner and it turns out we need only change the oil as opposed to feed it oil.
This was not intended to be an automotive report, but here we are. I hope you have been allowed some fresh air and sunlight of late, and the good company of good humans. Off we go.
An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.