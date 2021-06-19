Michael Perry: On the road of life, not enough can be said about the sets of wheels

By the time you read this I hope to have been up to the Bayfield area in my tour van to tell some stories in a tent, specifically the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua, which is perched high atop a hill overlooking Lake Superior and the Apostle Islands, a collection of jade dollops in the freshwater blue.

The folks who run the tent are finding their way back into things, as are we all. I have referred to the past year as a time of great clarification. Take that as you will.

I’m above all just happy to be once again packing up the van and hitting the road. I have been known to yammer on about how I am a loner and lover of solitude, and by and large it is so, but sometimes when I’m surrounded by good and gregarious folk I just can’t help but enjoy myself.

We’ve all done our best with what they call “connectivity,” but happy laughter and freewheeling chatter lose something in electronic translation. Some sounds you need to feel.

I did so little road time last year I never took the snow tires off the tour van. I like to say tour van, as it implies a certain professional flash, never mind that it’s a 2002 Toyota with a duct-taped license plate, two hubcaps, and four out of the five doors work.