Michael Perry: Nothing clears the air like a round of storytelling round the fire with friends

We lit a fire and sat around it, taking our turns in the smoke and taking our turns at the stories.

It doesn’t get much more old-fashioned than that. Clear back to the caves.

We were four friends, largely separated over the past year. Nothing dramatic had come between us, nothing amounting to a speck of sacrifice in the big picture, just current events, occupations and geography. And a wee pandemic. Now we had a chance to be in the same place at the same time.

One of us arrived by Tesla, one by rental car, one by beat-up pickup truck and one by foot, as he owns the place. Earlier I did spot him tooling around in a UTV, which he admits he deploys more in the name of regional credibility than utility.

He is an artist living amongst hunters and farmers. His credibility is not all artifice; last year he got a dandy big buck deer.

Also, let’s not get carried away: We are surrounded by working farms but there are also a pharmacist, a chiropractor, at least two government employees, some llamas, and possibly a millionaire in the neighborhood, so it’s not like camo and barn boots are required to check the mail.

An aside: Does anyone still say “tooling around?” I learned that one from my dad, and think it deserves a comeback.