Michael Perry: Nothing beats roof-raking snow off solar panels. Well, maybe palm trees

Lately I have been pondering palm trees and questioning my character.

If memory serves (and boy is that a carp shoot!) [honest-to-goodness typo, but let’s leave it in there — I intended to type “crap shoot,” but “carp shoot” is more my style, and plus I’ve never shot craps], the first time I ever observed a palm tree in person was out the window of a sketchy hostel in Belize City.

As a Wisconsin farm kid raised on the sound of wind soughing through white pine boughs, I was startled by the clackety-rattle of palm fronds stirring in a sea breeze.

I was even more startled later when the unofficial overnight guest of my next-door neighbor was sent packing in the wee hours by the machete-wielding manager of the hostel. Things quite literally got hostile in the hostel (I was a childless bachelor at the time and have waited decades to make that dad joke).

But, palm trees: I suppose the next I encountered were in Los Angeles when I traveled there for a giant book festival, a literary event indeed, although what I remember most (after the palm trees) was eating hors d’oeuvres in the company of Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Crichton, Heidi Fleiss, Julie Andrews and Matthew Lesko, the guy you saw yelling and wearing the question-mark suit in all those late-night television commercials.

In short, palm trees were the least exotic thing I saw on that trip.

Other palm trees followed. Some in Mexico. Some when we visited family in Panama. More when we visited family in the Caribbean. More recently, some Arizona transplants. And most recently, business has twice taken me to Los Angeles, where among others I strolled beside the palms along Malibu Beach, a situation and setting that highlighted my status as a doughy Midwestern flat-footer.

Doing the math backward to Belize City, I figure 27 years have passed since I saw my first palm tree, and yet, even on this most recent trip to California, I retain a sense of wonder when I see them, as if I’ve stepped into a travel agency brochure from back in the days when grandma was bringing us tourist T-shirts from Aruba.

So that covers the palm trees. Now let us consider character.

I am a cheesehead to the bone. Conceived in Illinois, but Mom made it back across the Wisconsin border before birthing me, and I have retained my Badger State residency ever since. I carry loyalty, gratitude and attachment to the place, no matter the weather.

And yet lately when I am digging the battery charger out of the snow, or thawing that one pipe, or freezing my cheeks while taking out the recycling, I find myself susceptible to the lure of palm trees.

And there arises the character question. Raised on that winter white pine mindset — stand strong, weather the weather until the zephyrs return — the idea of flittering off to roost among the palms like the snowbirds at which I once snorted seems a contravention of my cheddarhead charter: Who am I to abandon my snowplow? To start the day without starting a fire? To step freely outside without first mummifying myself?

My resolve is weakening. Should I cave, you are free to say you saw it coming. Accuse me as you will. Having said that, I am off to shore up my character by clearing the solar panels with a roof-rake. They do not have this chore where the palm trees grow.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.