Michael Perry: Not even 'Breakfast of Champions' could take the spring from my step

Amidst the budding trees in the early morning sunlight following a night of thunderstorms and tornado warnings, a phoebe declared it springtime.

I stepped to the porch and seconded the motion with a deep breath. We only get so many.

Last night’s rains boosted the garlic a good inch and popped the hawthorn leaves. The long-lost sun will only accelerate the greening.

While crossing the yard en route to the office I felt the urge to skip, but it was early in the day and despite all lightness of spirit I am heavy of foot, and me skipping is akin to a balding bear attempting hopscotch blindfolded through a maze laid with rakes. My inner ballerina remains very much inner.

Pursuing my more natural abilities, I instead flat-footed it up to my little room above the garage where I racked up 5.19 mundane miles writing at my treadmill desk, not exactly how Hemingway or F. Scott Fitzgerald woulda done it, but then doing things their way has always been outside my scope of practice except perhaps in the department of certain low-key tenacities tied to typing. Other than that I am just some teetotal on a treadmill.

I repaired to the house for an early lunch of steak salad during which I watched the first 20 minutes of a two-hour documentary on Kurt Vonnegut Jr., the comparative upshot being I suspect I have spent quite some time not living up to my potential.

I remember reading “Slaughterhouse Five” in middle school and not getting it at all and even less so “Cat’s Cradle.” In short I recall it as an abstraction incompatible with my Louis L’Amour and Max Brand state of mind.

If you do not recognize the literary giants Louis L’Amour and Max Brand, then you and I grew up with different library cards. So it goes, as Kurt would say.

Later in life after I had accumulated a few wrong turns, a smattering of heartbreak, and a selection of key disillusionments. I read Vonnegut again and discovered what I thought were abstractions were in fact distillations.

Even at his most trenchant, Vonnegut leavened the blend with humor, something I try to remember whenever I’m tempted to anoint myself the world’s most serious philosopher when in fact I am a clumsy bear.

Back in the office postprandial, I checked my Vonnegut memories against a Google image search and learned the copies that so escaped me the first time around were Dell paperback editions.

The visual trigger transported me to the New Auburn Area High School library with its magazine rack and ficus plant, and a librarian who would one day introduce me to freelance writing, leading to an unexpected and lifelong happy tangent, even if I’m no Vonnegut or F. Scott or even Max Brand. I’m just happy to be on that treadmill typing.

After a week of wind and storms, the day concluded in stillness. At dusk my wife and I stepped out to sniff the forsythia. A chorus of phoebes and non-phoebes sang their settling evening songs, the music perfectly matched to the sweetness in the air.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.