Michael Perry: No need to be so blasé about blaze orange

“Oh,” said the man, “we don’t think people will notice the difference.” This was before the days of Zoom but I could envision him waving his hand dismissively from a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper.

It occurred to me that what you had right here was the very personification of the nation’s cultural divide, and maybe this was my chance to break out of my Midwestern shell to deliver a blistering jeremiad about the blithe dismissal of a permeant cultural marker just because you’ve never encountered it your own self.

Instead I just quietly explained that no, that’s what we wear around here at a specific time of year for a very specific reason and even the non-hunters know that and also, Sir, have you never watched a Packers game?

I pause now to establish that New York City citizens have been most accommodating of me and my clodhopper demeanor, have supported my writing habit in ways I never dared dream, and have also nearly always paid for lunch — but now and then they betray certain assumptions and presumptions requiring me to blow their minds with the possibility that the curation of definitive style is not limited to the backstage bunch at Fashion Week.

On a corollary note, I have also been known to remind them with a smile that sometimes out here in the rural Midwest, we think things up all by ourselves.