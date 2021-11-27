Michael Perry: No need to be so blasé about blaze orange

My younger daughter is currently swooping to and fro on our big old swing set clad in a fluorescent orange vest and cap.
If you’re from where we’re from I need not explain the color of the couture. If you’re not from where we’re from, well, it’s deer hunting season and “blaze” or “hunter” orange is worn to ensure you are not mistaken for a whitetail. Blaze pink has also been recently approved, the more the merrier.
For specific cultural reasons I once requested a New York publisher place blaze orange accents on the cover of a book I wrote. I even went so far as to provide the award-winning book jacket designer with the proper Pantone code, which I procured courtesy of a graphic designer pal also raised in the Wisconsin northwoods, and who — even if he isn’t a deer hunter — has likely inhaled his share of secondhand buck scent.
When the first proofs arrived from New York the accents were present, but in an anemic orange nowhere near matching the Pantone.
As a reticent team player stricken with Midwestern nice and a heavy dose of impostor syndrome, I’m mostly a pushover in these situations, but in this instance I was speaking for my people and thus during the follow-up conference call gently pointed out to the award-winning book jacket designer that this was not the color I had specifically requested.
“Oh,” said the man, “we don’t think people will notice the difference.” This was before the days of Zoom but I could envision him waving his hand dismissively from a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper.
It occurred to me that what you had right here was the very personification of the nation’s cultural divide, and maybe this was my chance to break out of my Midwestern shell to deliver a blistering jeremiad about the blithe dismissal of a permeant cultural marker just because you’ve never encountered it your own self.
Instead I just quietly explained that no, that’s what we wear around here at a specific time of year for a very specific reason and even the non-hunters know that and also, Sir, have you never watched a Packers game?
I pause now to establish that New York City citizens have been most accommodating of me and my clodhopper demeanor, have supported my writing habit in ways I never dared dream, and have also nearly always paid for lunch — but now and then they betray certain assumptions and presumptions requiring me to blow their minds with the possibility that the curation of definitive style is not limited to the backstage bunch at Fashion Week.
On a corollary note, I have also been known to remind them with a smile that sometimes out here in the rural Midwest, we think things up all by ourselves.
Shortly I will be in my deer stand. I will not be carrying the book in question but am happy to report that if I wanted to I could, because after a series of polite negotiations the spine and cover were accented with blaze orange meeting the standards set by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources deer hunting regulations handbook.
I consider this a triumph of cultural intersection. Perhaps I will air mail some buck sausage.
