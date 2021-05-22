Michael Perry: No better remedy for sentimentality than what the future may hold

Sentimentality is my chief affliction.

I am trying to remedy that.

I have no interest in hardening my heart, although there are plenty of days I believe life would be easier were my cardiac componentry clad in cast iron. Rather, I am trying to find a way to honor the past without drowning in it. Or fashioning it into something it never was. Or sitting bogged in it as the present whooshes over me.

This all sounds self-dramatic, which is why I am prone to sentimentality in the first place. It is by dictionary definition excessive. It is also the perfect form of excess for introverts. The drama trends toward misty-eyed quietude, and yearning, and staring out windows.

My childhood was a roughneck idyll. Raised by parents who loved me, I never went to bed hungry. I spent my days exploring the surrounding woods, reading books on a screen porch filled with birdsong, and doing just enough farm chores to respect physical labor.

I knew early I wasn’t cut out to be a farmer, but I loved that farm. You could stand me on any acre and I’d have a story. I came to feel the land, the arrangement of the buildings, even the sound of the place as an integral part of me.